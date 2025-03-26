Person Family Medical Center Selects Validic to Advance Heart Health in Rural North Carolina

ROXBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Person Family Medical Center in Roxboro, NC, has selected Validic, a leader in digital health and personalized care technology, as a strategic partner to advance cardiovascular care for rural North Carolinians. Funded by a grant from the State of North Carolina and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources, this collaboration will leverage Validic’s advanced digital health platform, seamlessly integrating lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] cholesterol screening and telehealth consultations with Validic’s remote patient monitoring in primary care workflows.

"Our partnership with Person Family Medical Center underscores Validic’s commitment to using digital health innovation to further healthcare access and equity," said Drew Schiller, CEO of Validic. Share

The partnership addresses significant healthcare disparities in Person County, including limited access to specialists, high rates of uninsured individuals, and elevated prevalence of chronic conditions such as hypercholesterolemia, hypertension, and diabetes. Elevated Lp(a) levels are a prevalent yet underrecognized genetic risk factor, affecting over 20% of the population and significantly increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Despite this, Lp(a) testing remains underutilized, with studies suggesting that <1% of individuals in the US have been tested. By expanding Lp(a) screening, training primary care providers in advanced cardiovascular risk assessment, and connecting patients with specialists via telehealth, the initiative aims to bridge the healthcare gap in rural communities. Collaborators on this project include Duke Health, UNC Health, LabCorp, and LifePoint Health, who will provide educational materials, specialist teleconsultations, and support for community awareness campaigns.

"Our partnership with Person Family Medical Center underscores Validic’s commitment to using digital health innovation to further healthcare access and equity," said Drew Schiller, CEO of Validic. "Bringing together advanced diagnostics and Validic’s remote patient management solution directly in primary care workflows provides critical insights, enabling personalized care and better health outcomes for patients in underserved rural areas."

Patients enrolled in the program will benefit from early detection of cardiovascular risk factors, proactive health management through remote monitoring of blood pressure and glucose levels, and personalized intervention plans. Enhanced access to telehealth consultations with cardiologists will reduce cardiovascular complications and hospitalizations and improve rural residents' overall quality of life.

"Integrating advanced diagnostics and telehealth into primary care can improve early cardiovascular disease detection, particularly in rural communities," said Dr. Jedrek Wosik, a Cardiologist at Duke Health and principal investigator of the grant. "Effective Lp(a) screening requires collaboration between primary care and specialists to optimize testing and patient management. Validic’s platform supports this by streamlining workflows, enhancing patient engagement, and enabling the broadest device connectivity."

Validic and Person Family Medical Center are committed to setting a new standard for rural cardiovascular care delivery, addressing health disparities, and improving overall quality of life in rural North Carolina.

To learn more about Validic's easy-to-use provider workflows and patient enablement for personal health data and remote patient management, visit validic.com. For patients interested in participating in the program or learning more about Person Family Medical Center, please visit personfamilymedical.com.

About Validic

Validic provides the industry's leading digital health and personalized care platform, enabling healthcare providers and health plans to deliver efficient, patient-centered remote care. By seamlessly integrating data from consumer wearables, medical devices, and health apps into EHR clinical workflows, Validic empowers clinicians with actionable insights to improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

About Person Family Medical Center

Person Family Medical Center, located in Roxboro, North Carolina, was established in 1980. Person Family Medical is a Federally Qualified Community Health Center (FQHC) dedicated to providing high-quality health services including primary care, dental, nutrition counseling, diabetes education, behavioral health, and outreach services to the community. Serving the rural population of Person County, the center emphasizes preventive care, chronic disease management, and health equity. More reasons to choose Person Family Medical center include: Bilingual staff to accommodate all your needs, serving birth through adult patients, accepts most health insurance plans, Medicaid, Medicare, major credit/debit cards, checks, cash and self-pay accepted, 340B prescription program and sliding fee discount to qualifying patients. Certified Application Counselors are available to assist the uninsured in enrolling or to answer questions about health insurance through the marketplace. Person Family Medical and Dental Center cares about both our patients and the community, participating in marketing, community outreach, and educational events to enhance healthcare awareness.