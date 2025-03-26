Voltage Park Acquires TensorDock, Expanding GPU Cloud Services for AI and Machine Learning

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a strategic move to enhance its AI infrastructure offerings, Voltage Park, a scalable GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS) with on-demand and reserved bare metal AI infrastructure, today announced the acquisition of TensorDock, a leading GPU cloud marketplace. The addition of TensorDock strengthens Voltage Park's mission to democratize AI by delivering GPU cloud solutions for innovators and businesses of every size—from training on premium H100 infrastructure to seamless inference and model hosting using top consumer GPU chips.

The addition of TensorDock strengthens Voltage Park's mission to democratize AI by delivering GPU cloud solutions for innovators and businesses of every size Share

“We share a common mission to make AI compute more accessible,” says Ozan Kaya, CEO of Voltage Park. “We knew that TensorDock would be the right next step for our long-term goals of empowering AI companies and developers with the access to high-performance accelerators for AI model development and deployment. In a short time, we are becoming the leading cloud infrastructure alternative to traditional hyperscalers.”

TensorDock's GPU cloud has provided AI startups with access to a diverse range of accelerated compute options–from single-slot NVIDIA RTX cards to NVLink'd NVIDIA HGX H100 SXM5 servers. TensorDock was among the first to market with true on-demand H100s for less than $3/hr, on-demand Hopper RTX cards, and recently, NVIDIA RTX Blackwell too. TensorDock leads the industry with pricing, availability, and range of available GPUs.

By leveraging a trusted selection of global suppliers including Voltage Park, TensorDock has provided customers with highly competitive pricing while maintaining enterprise-ready reliability and security.

Benefits of TensorDock as part of Voltage Park

This collaboration unlocks a world of possibilities for both Voltage Park and TensorDock customers, as they now have broader infrastructure choices.

The TensorDock GPU marketplace platform will continue to operate as business as usual, with the enhanced capability to scale seamlessly—from a modest A4000 RTX GPU all the way to an NVIDIA SuperPod cluster—while maintaining competitive pricing that delivers exceptional value.

As part of this transition, Jonathon Lei, founder of TensorDock, has moved into the role of General Manager of On-Demand at Voltage Park. Also, Melissa Du, previously Director of Customer Experience at Voltage Park, will now lead TensorDock as General Manager. As well, Jaden Wang advances to Lead Engineer, TensorDock.

"It's clear that not all clouds are created equal," said Jonathon Lei. "We chose to join forces with Voltage Park because they are the cloud provider our customers loved most. Their NVIDIA GPU cloud infrastructure is truly differentiated with 24/7 onsite customer support. Plus they have BGP multihomed networking; replicated, sharded NVMe-based network-attached storage; reliable InfiniBand with NVIDIA SHARP and more. With all the tools they need in one place, customers enjoy a simplified experience."

About Voltage Park

Founded to make high-performance AI computing accessible to all, Voltage Park provides affordable, scalable AI infrastructure with transparent pricing. Offering on-demand or reserved bare metal access using NVIDIA H100 GPUs, we empower innovators with access to high-performance, secure computing backed by top-tier support. For more information, visit www.voltagepark.com and our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TensorDock

TensorDock is a GPU cloud marketplace that offers clients access to cost-effective, high-performance GPU and CPU cloud services tailored for artificial intelligence, deep learning, and rendering workloads. Customers can achieve significant cost savings while tapping into broader availability, APIs, and a user-friendly interface.