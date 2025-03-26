TRU Simulation Announces Acceptance of First Unit Training Device Delivery for the Multi-Engine Training System Ground Based Training System Contract; Contract Options Exercised for Additional Devices and Support

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TRU Simulation + Training Inc. today announced the acceptance of the first of three Unit Training Device (UTD) simulators as part of the Multi-Engine Training System (METS) Ground Based Training System (GBTS) contract by Naval Air Warfare Center – Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD). In addition, a recent contract modification exercised added options outlined in the contract base award, including upgrading two UTDs, the delivery of four additional OFTs and extension of various support services.

TRU Simulation, an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., is a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company that designs, manufactures and delivers high-fidelity training devices and full-motion simulators for civil and defense customers.

"At TRU, we are proud to support the METS GBTS mission of providing an intermediate and advanced training platform for U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard aviators. Our on-time delivery of the first UTD reinforces TRU’s commitment to delivering innovative and reliable solutions to meet our customers’ evolving needs," said Jerry Messaris, vice president and general manager, TRU Simulation. "TRU Simulation is eager to continue our history of building high-fidelity devices to support critical missions."

In November 2024, TRU received a Letter of Equivalency qualifying the UTD as an authorized Level 7 Flight Simulation Training Device (FSTD) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Additionally, TRU successfully achieved on-time delivery and acceptance of 21 Desktop Avionics Trainers (DATs) for the METS program.

The contract base award was for three Unit Training Device (UTD) simulators in a King Air 260 standard commercial configuration for fixed wing flight training, one Operational Flight Trainer (OFT) simulator in the METS T-54A configuration for higher fidelity and dynamic flight training operations, one Simulator Support Station (SSS) in the METS T-54A configuration to support the software maintenance of the deployed devices and 21 Desktop Trainers for classroom avionics training. TRU will provide device instructor and maintenance training, spares, as well as Contractor Logistics Services (CLS), to support the fielded devices in Corpus Christi, Texas. The contract was awarded through a full and open competition, and deliveries are expected to continue through 2026.

About TRU Simulation

TRU Simulation + Training Inc., an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., is a leading provider of high-fidelity training devices and full-motion simulators for the aviation industry. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, TRU Simulation has been at the forefront of flight simulation technology for over a decade. Our customized simulator solutions empower pilots to navigate the skies confidently, while our state-of-the-art technology ensures safe and realistic training experiences. For more information, visit www.TRUSimulation.com.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

