SIXT USA Opens New Car Rental Branch at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIXT USA, a subsidiary of Sixt SE – a global leader in premium mobility services – today announced the opening of its newest U.S. rental car branch at the iconic Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

The new branch offers unparalleled convenience for both hotel guests and area travelers, providing direct access to SIXT’s top-tier fleet and exceptional service. Visitors can rent vehicles onsite, book online at SIXT.com, or reserve via the SIXT app.

Strategically located adjacent to the reception and bell desks at the hotel, the branch features a diverse selection of standard and luxury vehicles, including models from automakers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz and General Motors, among others. Whether traveling for business or leisure, customers can choose from a range of coupes, convertibles, sedans, and SUVs, ensuring the perfect fit for their journey.

Situated just minutes from Fort Lauderdale Beach and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is a premier destination for world-class entertainment, dining, and gaming. Now, guests and visitors attending concerts, gaming events, or simply enjoying a luxury getaway can seamlessly enhance their experience with SIXT’s premium car rental services.

With easy access to Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and downtown Miami, this new location serves as an ideal gateway for travelers looking to explore South Florida in style and comfort.

This location marks the beginning of an exciting partnership between SIXT, Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming that will provide SIXT’s premium fleet and signature service to members of the Unity™ by Hard Rock loyalty program with exclusive discounts on SIXT rental cars from branches across the United States.

Unity™ by Hard Rock is a global loyalty program that rewards members for doing the things they love across more than 200 participating Hard Rock hotels, casinos, cafes and retail stores around the world. It offers an array of benefits and services for members to earn and redeem Unity Points toward free nights, dining experiences, merchandise and more perks, including reciprocal benefits with Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises. Travelers can learn more and sign up at unity.hardrock.com.

Tom Kennedy, President, SIXT North America: "We are excited to align SIXT with one of the world’s most iconic hotel and entertainment brands. As the official car rental partner of Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming, we are proud to bring SIXT’s seamless, top-tier mobility solutions to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood guests and visitors who seek premium vehicles and exceptional service. Whether traveling for business or leisure, we look forward to enhancing their journey in a way that reflects the high standards of both brands.”

Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment & Brand at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming: “SIXT’s commitment to premium service aligns perfectly with our brand, making them an ideal partner to enhance the travel experiences for our guests. We’re thrilled to welcome SIXT’s first location at our Guitar Hotel and look forward to a successful collaboration that will bring even more convenience and luxury to our visitors.”

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Fla. branch joins a growing list of recent airport and off-airport branch openings across North America including New Orleans International Airport; John Wayne Airport, Orange County; Boulder Colorado; Redondo Beach, California; and San Antonio, Texas, among others. SIXT will continue to expand in the U.S. and Canada with the opening of additional locations this year.

In just a little over a decade, the United States has become SIXT’s most important growth market. Since launching U.S. operations in 2011, SIXT has emerged as a key player in the competitive U.S. rental car industry through a rapidly expanding network of airport and metropolitan locations, maintaining the highest premium share of fleet in the industry, and by developing a customer-focused staff of more than 2,000 team members who have helped the company outperform well-established competitors in customer satisfaction.

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked, among others, through the SIXT App, which also contains the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company offers its customers experiences that inspire and exceed their expectations – through a lived culture of innovation, a consistent premium offering in terms of fleet and service, and an attractive price-performance ratio. According to preliminary calculations, the Group achieved consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 335,2 million in 2024 and, for the first time, a significant increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 4.0 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334). For more information, please visit https://about.sixt.com/en/

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship-integrated resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion in 2019, highlighting the debut of the world’s first and only Guitar Hotel. Between three hotel towers, the resort boasts 1,271 luxury guestrooms. Amenities include a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; an 18-acre recreational water experience; private “Bora Bora” style cabanas; more than 20 food and beverage outlets; a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space; and an expansive gaming floor with more than 2,500 slots, more than 200 table games and a 45-table poker room. In 2023, the casino launched live craps, roulette and retail sports betting, offering 10 craps tables, 20 roulette tables, and sports betting locations including both electronic kiosks and kiosks with live sports betting agents. Introducing the new games is a historic milestone that immediately puts Florida in the same league as the world’s great gaming destinations. Hard Rock Live, ranked No. 3 and No. 5 worldwide in 2023 gross revenue for Pollstar Magazine and Billboard respectively, highlights A-list entertainers and performers, sporting events and live broadcast productions in an intimate 7,000-person capacity setting. Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441). For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com call 1 (800) 937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: @HardRockHolly, X: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.