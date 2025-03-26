POTTERY BARN BRANDS EXPAND COLLABORATION WITH LOVESHACKFANCY

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, portfolio brands of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), today announce an expansion of the popular collaboration with beloved fashion and lifestyle brand, LoveShackFancy. The expansion includes new collections that build on the popularity of the existing partnership with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen and includes a debut collaboration with Pottery Barn.

The new LoveShackFancy for Pottery Barn collection combines LoveShackFancy’s beloved romantic style with Pottery Barn’s craftsmanship, resulting in products designed for the entire home. Adorned with bows, ruffles, and lace, the inaugural LoveShackFancy for Pottery Barn collection takes inspiration from vintage pieces, and layers in LoveShackFancy’s signature prints and patterns on an assortment that includes tabletop, bedding, bath textiles, decor, wall and window coverings, flooring, and seating. The collaboration features a range of design details, including delicate lace crochet on the sheets, pillows, and napkins, diamond-stitched quilting for a luxurious texture on the bedding, embroidered embellishments on the towels and pillows, and glassware with etchings and hand-cut patterns.

Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen expand their collections with new designs drawing inspiration from LoveShackFancy’s beloved pastel ombre fashion capsule and delicate floral prints. The new collections are designed with eco-minded materials and quality craftsmanship, including GREENGUARD Gold Certified furniture, organic cotton bedding, dorm décor, textiles for nursery, kids and teen rooms and outdoor accessories to complement the summer season in LoveShackFancy’s signature feminine style.

“Together with LoveShackFancy, we’ve created a truly special collection that celebrates both heritage and quality design,” says Monica Bhargava, President, Pottery Barn. “Our debut collection blends timeless elegance with whimsical charm and quality craftsmanship creating thoughtfully crafted pieces that inspire everyday moments of beauty.”

“The LoveShackFancy aesthetic continues to inspire us to innovate our collaboration for baby, kids, teen and dorm,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen. “The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re excited to expand our collection with beautiful summer and dorm designs in new product categories that embody the LoveShackFancy lifestyle for all life stages.”

“Years in the making, I’m beyond excited to finally share our LoveShackFancy x Pottery Barn collaboration, building on the success of our collections with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen,” said Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Creative Director and Founder, LoveShackFancy. “This collection is my dream home—made for you. It’s the ultimate expression of our lifestyle, where vintage romance meets everyday elegance. Partnering with the Pottery Barn brands over the years has been such an incredible experience, allowing us to expand our vision for the home in new and inspiring ways—from dreamy china to charming furniture and thoughtful pieces for kids, baby teen and dorm spaces. It’s been an absolute joy to bring this world to life together.”

The collections are now available exclusively in select stores, and online at potterybarn.com, potterybarnkids.com and potterybarnteen.com. Follow along on social @potterybarn, @potterybarnkids, @potterybarnteen.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. The brand is dedicated to beautiful ideas for real life, quality products that are crafted to last, sustainability and service. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. Pottery Barn is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands, the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive home furnishings available online and in stores globally to create kid-friendly, eco-conscious, stylish, and innovative spaces. Pottery Barn Kids’ mission is to bring the utmost in quality design, sustainability, and safety into every family’s home. Products are rigorously tested to meet the highest child safety standards and are expertly crafted from the best materials to last beyond the childhood years. Pottery Barn Kids is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN TEEN

Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers home furnishings and solutions to create spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen’s offering of dorm furniture and essentials with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA. INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life at home and at all places our customers work, stay and play. The company’s brands — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow — represent distinct merchandise strategies that are marketed through e-commerce, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands collectively support The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India.

ABOUT LOVESHACKFANCY

LoveShackFancy is a global fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle brand founded by Rebecca Hessel Cohen in 2013. It was created to celebrate love and revel in the beauty of a flower-filled, rose-colored world. Here, everyday is an occasion and your wildest dreams can become reality.

The LoveShackFancy aesthetic marries vintage inspiration with a fun and modern take on femininity: An overflow of pink, prints, ruffles and lace that speaks not just to romantics at heart but anyone who wants to feel beautiful and confident in their own skin. The bows that can be found across LoveShackFancy clothing, perfume, bedding and kids collections perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the brand—a balance of softness and strength, and an undeniable charm that has no age or time limit.

Today, LoveShackFancy is an award-winning and family-owned company with 20 stores worldwide and 450 retail partners. LoveShackFancy has received the WWD Award for The Best Performing Fashion Company and Rebecca has been honored with the Entrepreneurship Award at the Fashion Institute Annual Awards Gala and Visionary Of The Year at The Guild Hall Visionaries Event, and featured on the cover of the New York Times Style section. Millions of friends have joined the party, sharing in the belief that being in love with love is a state of mind that can take you farther than you ever imagined.

