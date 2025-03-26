KBRA Assigns K1+ Short-Term Rating to Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA) Payroll Mobility Tax (PMT) Bond Anticipation Notes, Subseries 2025B-1 and AA+ Long-Term Rating, Stable Outlook to TBTA PMT Bond Anticipation Notes, Subseries 2025B-2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a short-term rating of K1+ to the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA) Payroll Mobility Tax (PMT) Bond Anticipation Notes, Subseries 2025B-1 and a long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the TBTA PMT Bond Anticipation Notes, Subseries 2025B-2.

Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook on outstanding TBTA PMT Senior Lien Bonds and certain outstanding TBTA PMT Bond Anticipation Notes, and affirms the short-term rating of K1+ on certain outstanding TBTA PMT Bond Anticipation Notes.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was assigned because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Pledged Revenues provide ample coverage of pro-forma PMT MADS, which occurs in CY 2040.

The breadth and diversity of the MCTD wage base has contributed to the stability of Mobility Tax and ATA Receipts throughout economic cycles.

A conservative 2.25x ABT based on historical pledged revenues and pro-forma MADS insulates against overleveraging of the PMT senior lien.

Credit Challenges

There is the potential for increased reliance on the PMT credit to fund the MTA capital plan, particularly if federal funding is reduced or congestion pricing is repealed. Should PMT debt issuance exceed financial plan projections, maintenance of PMT debt service coverage at currently robust levels would require an increase in the rate of the PMT.

Mobility Tax Receipts are subject to economic volatility.

ATA Receipts have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels. In KBRAs view, revenue growth from the surcharge on metered taxicab pickups is likely to be limited due to competition from ride-share companies.

Inclusive of the proposed issuance, BANs will compromise $1.5 billion, or approximately 13.7% of outstanding PMT obligations, potentially exposing MTA to a not insignificant degree of unhedged market interest rate risk upon takeout.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

An increase in current PMT rates or the wage base subject thereto that allows MADS coverage from Pledged Revenues to remain comfortably above the 2.25x ABT even as additional PMT obligations are issued.

For Downgrade

An increase in PMT debt issuance necessitated by stress in other planned capital funding sources, resulting in a decline in MADS coverage to the ABT level.

A decrease in current PMT rates or the wage base subject thereto that causes a material, sustained decline in MADS coverage from Pledged Revenues.

Although unlikely, a sustained economic downturn that results in significantly reduced Pledged Revenues and debt service coverage.

