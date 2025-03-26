Collective Health and Noom Partner to Offer Comprehensive Weight Management Solution and Integrated GLP-1 Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collective Health, a leader in employee health benefits, and digital healthcare leader Noom’s enterprise division, Noom Health, have partnered to deliver Collective Health + Noom Med with SmartRx, an enterprise weight management solution with an integrated GLP-1 drug program that is available to Collective Health employer customers.

This partnership combines Noom’s advanced digital health management platform with Collective Health's robust benefits administration infrastructure and personalized care navigation to deliver a seamless solution and superior member experience for weight management, including access to GLP-1 class drugs and other anti-obesity medications. The program offers cost savings, proactive member engagement, efficient medication access and lifestyle support, creating a holistic approach to weight loss and supporting long-term well-being. On average, clients covering GLP-1 drugs for weight loss would have seen potential savings of 28% by moving to the Collective Health + Noom Med with SmartRx program*. The offering addresses the increasing need for effective and affordable weight loss strategies by providing direct, cost-effective access to GLP-1 medications, bypassing traditional intermediaries and reducing overall treatment costs for Collective Health clients and their members.

“We know that without a better cost management structure, most employers are unable to cover these life-changing medications for their population, despite their extraordinary efficacy in reducing obesity,” said Cody Fair, Chief Commercial Officer at Noom. “Our Collective Health + Noom Med with SmartRx program is focused on ensuring everyone has access to the care they need to meet their health goals. We view partnerships like the one with Collective Health as mission critical to ensuring affordability and accessibility of anti-obesity medications.”

Key features of Collective Health + Noom Med with SmartRx include:

Adaptive cost-sharing: Customizable member cost-sharing levels for GLP-1 medications offer predictable, manageable expenses, benefiting both employers and employees.

Clinically appropriate prescriptions: Noom’s clinicians provide proper GLP-1 prescriptions for those who qualify, ensuring end-to-end care.

Streamlined access and fulfillment: Quick and reliable pharmacy fulfillment, including home delivery of brand-name medications like Wegovy® and Zepbound®, ensuring members receive timely treatment.

With obesity affecting over 40% of U.S. adults and a global economic impact projected to surpass $4.32 trillion annually by 2035, this partnership addresses the urgent need for effective, affordable weight loss options for those who need them. By simplifying access to GLP-1 medications and reducing costs, Collective Health and Noom Health are setting a superior standard for weight management solutions.

“Collective Health’s partnership with Noom Health to offer a comprehensive enterprise weight management solution further demonstrates our commitment, and ability to strategically partner with healthcare industry leaders, to deliver well-designed, effective, and tightly integrated healthcare solutions to employers and their people,” said Manar Bustami, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Collective Health. “By combining Collective Health and Noom Health’s respective strengths, we are able to offer our employer customers and members an extremely powerful program to achieve sustainable weight loss and improved health outcomes, while helping our employer customers and members better manage the growing financial burden associated with GLP-1 medications for the treatment of obesity.”

The solution will be available immediately and a webinar is planned to share details of the offering. To learn more about Collective Health + Noom Med with SmartRx, register for the webinar here.

*Assumes a potential 20% rebate and 25% member cost-sharing on the drug and identical GLP-1 utilization as previous year. Percentage does not contemplate future additional savings from impact to utilization.

About Collective Health

Collective Health is the leading health benefits platform that integrates medical, dental, vision, pharmacy, and program partners into a cohesive solution. This integration enables employees and their families to better understand, navigate, and pay for healthcare, while also providing employers with valuable insights to control costs and improve health outcomes. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Collective Health also has offices in Lehi, UT, and Plano, TX. For more information, please visit collectivehealth.com.

About Noom

Noom is the digital healthcare platform where health becomes habit, empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and whole-person wellness, Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to provide access to critical medications and promote consistent positive behaviors. By making health a habit, Noom helps people improve their overall health and vitality for a better longer life. Noom Health works with leading health plans and employers offering Noom Weight, Noom Weight with GLP-1Rx, Noom Med, Noom Med with SmartRx, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Diabetes Management and Noom Diabetes Prevention to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Quartz's Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology. For more information, please visit noom.com, subscribe to our blog, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.