Ivy Asset Group Announces a Senior Debt Investment in Silver Creek Dental Partners

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ivy Asset Group, a leading private credit firm based in Charleston, South Carolina, announced that its Ivy Evergreen Fund has closed a debt financing agreement with Silver Creek Dental Partners, a Dental Service Organization (DSO) affiliated with prominent, long standing general dentistry practices in Southern California.

The strategic financing will support Silver Creek's ongoing investments in its affiliated practices and fuel its continued expansion throughout the Southern California region.

"We're thrilled to welcome Silver Creek Dental Partners to the Ivy Evergreen portfolio of advantaged businesses," says Matt Taylor, Director of Investments at Ivy Asset Group. “This partnership aligns with our investment strategy of supporting growing businesses with strong management teams.”

Known for providing long-term, boutique-style management support, Silver Creek's innovative approach has proven successful in growing markets across Southern California. Ivy Evergreen’s debt facility will support Silver Creek’s investments in current practices and its growth strategy in partnering with new dentists.

Founded in 2020 by Brad Starkweather, who previously held senior executive positions at Elite Dental Partners in Chicago, Silver Creek proudly provides non-clinical management services for twelve dental practices across Orange County, the Temecula Valley, and San Diego.

"This financing from Ivy Evergreen Fund provides us with the capital needed to accelerate our growth strategy while continuing to deliver exceptional support to our partner practices," said Brad Starkweather, Founder and CEO of Silver Creek Dental Partners. "We look forward to expanding our footprint in Southern California and to helping more dental professionals focus on what they do best—providing outstanding patient care. The Ivy team has already proven to be an exceptional partner to us, and we’re excited to continue our constructive collaboration with them for years to come."

About Ivy Asset Group

Ivy Asset Group is a private credit firm headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, focused on specialty finance and asset-based lending. Ivy’s investment focus provides financing solutions to lower middle-market companies with proven track records and recession-resistant qualities. The company is committed to capital preservation and generating consistent income while delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns through a disciplined investment strategy.

About Silver Creek Dental Partners

Silver Creek Dental Partners, founded in 2020, provides comprehensive non-clinical management services to dental practices throughout Southern California. Silver Creek enables dentists to focus on clinical excellence and patient care while benefiting from the operational efficiencies and extensive non-clinical management expertise of a larger organization.