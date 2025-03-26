Aria Systems Expands Partnership with Early Warning Services

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in AI-powered billing automation, announced today that Early Warning Services, LLC., a financial services technology leader and the company behind Zelle® and PazeSM, has expanded its use of Aria Billing Cloud.

Early Warning Services has been empowering and protecting consumers, small businesses, and the U.S. financial system with cutting-edge fraud and payment solutions for more than three decades. Zelle recently announced that in 2024 the network reached 151 million enrolled users and helped American consumers and small businesses send over $1 trillion—the most money ever sent by a person-to-person payments service in a single year.

“Aria’s platform enables Early Warning to respond to customer demands for more detailed billing information and automatically delivers timely notifications to financial institutions. We are honored to continue supporting Early Warning and to deepen our relationship with the company as it continues to grow its base of subscription-based accounts and ensures an enhanced experience for financial institutions,” said Tom Dibble, President and CEO of Aria Systems.

In addition to Aria Billing Cloud, Early Warning will continue to leverage Aria’s Technical Account Management (TAM) expertise, which supports Early Warning’s complex billing needs. Early Warning will also use Aria Data Extend to capture billing data in real time and combine it with other analytics and business intelligence sources to enable data-driven strategic business decisions.

“Aria has been an excellent partner in support of our customers. Based on our current business needs and Aria’s capabilities, Early Warning has decided to continue a long-term relationship with Aria given their proven execution, robust platform, and deep expertise,” said Mark Travi, Chief Financial Officer at Early Warning.

About Aria Systems:

Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing models in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud, which incorporates predictive and generative AI to help enterprises scale productivity and personalization, is top-rated by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises including Arlo, Comcast, Experian, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: https://www.ariasystems.com/.