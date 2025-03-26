-

The Journey Pregnancy App Announces EPIC Electronic Health Record Integration

Updated app provides doctors with real-time access to user electronic health records, allowing them to monitor crucial vitals along the pregnancy journey

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emagine Solutions Technology announces a significant update to its signature app – The Journey Pregnancy – with its integration with EPIC, the country’s biggest electronic health records system. This transforms the already advanced app into one of the most empowering pregnancy tools for women and healthcare providers.

"People need technologies to make pregnancy care safer and at a lower cost with improved outcomes. By integrating with EPIC, we will be able to further our mission to make pregnancy safer while bridging these untenable gaps in care.”

The Journey Pregnancy App is one of the most robust free pregnancy tools for patients and medical professionals, offering an exceptional level of pre and post-partum app-based personalized support including virtual wellness coaching, vitals tracking (including blood pressure, glucose and kick count) as well as Withings and Fitbit integration.

Now, as one of few pregnancy apps offering EPIC integration, The Journey Pregnancy gives patients the ability to log their blood pressure, pregnancy symptoms, mood and other health metrics, then (at their discretion) share this information with their provider team so their doctors can see these vitals in real time. Doctors will now have access to patient-provided data between appointments and can monitor the progress of their patients between appointments – important for patients with a risk profile, such as those with hypertension, diabetes, preexisting conditions, or those at risk for preeclampsia.

“The US is facing a maternal health crisis. A reported 1 in 6 babies in maternity care deserts are not receiving adequate prenatal care and our own studies show that women are abandoning pregnancy apps, frustrated by a lack of useful features. People need technologies to make pregnancy care safer and at a lower cost with improved outcomes,” explains Emagine Solutions Technology Co-founder and CEO Courtney Williams. “By integrating with EPIC, we will be able to further our mission to make pregnancy safer while bridging these untenable gaps in care.”

The Journey Pregnancy App is available for free at Apple’s App Store and Google Play. For more info, visit: thejourney.health.

About Emagine Solutions Technology

Emagine is an award-winning company tackling the maternal health crisis with technology to make pregnancy care safer, lower cost, and improve outcomes. The Journey Pregnancy, our AI-powered maternal health app and remote patient monitoring platform, helps women manage their maternal health through pregnancy and postpartum. To find out more, visit emaginest.com and follow Emagine on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.

