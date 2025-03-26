401GO Expands Retirement Savings Plan Investment Offerings Through Strategic Partnership with Mesirow

SANDY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Next generation retirement plan provider 401GO and independent, employee-owned financial services firm Mesirow launched a partnership through which Mesirow will provide outsourced 3(38) fiduciary services to 401GO clients. 401GO has more than 1,400 financial advisor partners through the 401GO recordkeeping system. These advisors will be able to access Mesirow’s 3(38) fiduciary services, which will be integrated within the 401GO retirement platform. The partnership will launch with Mesirow’s 3(38) services with planned future enhancements to include custom default solutions, and broader lineup fiduciary and reporting solutions.

“Partnering with Mesirow, an industry pioneer in outsourced fiduciary services, is an important new step in 401GO’s evolution,” said 401GO Chief Growth Officer Stan Smith. “Adding Mesirow’s services to our platform greatly expands our retirement plan offering, to the benefit of our many financial advisor partners and plan sponsor clients.”

Smith added that financial advisors will continue to have the option to use 401GO as their 3(38) fiduciary under sister company GOInvest, create their own investment lineups from 401GO’s open architecture platform, or engage with other industry leading asset management firms.

“We’re excited to have 401GO as a new partner and are impressed with their technology-based business model,” said President of Mesirow Fiduciary Solutions Michael Annin. “We look forward to working with 401GO to help their platform grow.”

Smith and Annin agreed that their partnership is great for financial advisors as both 401GO and Mesirow are tech-forward firms dedicated to providing modern solutions for small and medium sized retirement plan clients.

About 401GO

401GO is a leading fintech innovator specializing in retirement planning solutions optimized for small and medium sized businesses. With a mission to make retirement planning accessible, practical and frictionless, 401GO offers innovative tools and services designed to help individuals secure their financial futures. To learn more, visit 401go.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain’s Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron’s Top 100 RIA firms.

