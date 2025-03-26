NSE Cogencis Secures Critical Resource Access and Boosts Operational Efficiency With CyberArk

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in identity security, announced today that NSE Cogencis has implemented the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to secure access to critical infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and enhance compliance readiness.

NSE Cogencis is a leading data, news and analytics provider to financial market professionals in India. The company wanted to automate and secure privileged access to its database, servers and other internal resources by its employees and vendors. It also wanted to move towards a passwordless approach based on Zero Trust principles to boost its identity-centric security posture.

NSE Cogencis implemented CyberArk Privilege Cloud and CyberArk Remote Access, components of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to protect privileged credentials, isolate high-risk sessions and monitor access to data centers. Every privileged activity is dynamically monitored and recorded to enable efficient incident response and meet compliance needs. Just-in-time access allows IT administrators to enjoy streamlined and secure access to targeted systems while multi-layered security controls protect the organization’s infrastructure.

“With CyberArk, we have implemented the principles of least privilege along with role-based access policies and credential vaulting and rotation. This has strengthened our defense against password-based attacks and risks stemming from unauthorized access. Adopting an identity-first security approach has also enabled us to improve the productivity of our IT team so that it can better focus on key operations,” said Milind Patil, VP of IT at NSE Cogencis.

“We are pleased that NSE Cogencis has chosen CyberArk to secure its critical assets with a modern privileged access management program,” said Rohan Vaidya, Area Vice President, South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation & India at CyberArk. “As organizations continue to experience the proliferation of both human and machine identities, CyberArk is committed to offering them the highest level of control, management and security.”

To read more about NSE Cogencis’ story, please visit https://www.cyberark.com/customer-stories/nse-cogencis/

