Dynasty Financial Partners Announces Strategic Collaboration With Goldman Sachs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynasty Financial Partners, a leading advocate of the independent wealth management movement, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Goldman Sachs through which Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions will become one of the preferred custodians to Dynasty’s Independent RIA Network, underscoring Dynasty's commitment to delivering comprehensive services through elite collaborations.

According to Shirl Penney, Founder & CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners, “Goldman Sachs is one of the premier global brands in financial services. By integrating Goldman Sachs' custodial services, asset management, lending, and capital markets expertise into Dynasty’s full suite offering for RIAs, we are significantly enhancing the breadth and quality of services available to our network of Independent Advisors. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to provide unparalleled support and resources, ensuring that our Network Partners have access to the high-quality tools, technology, products, and expertise in the industry.”

Key Highlights of the collaboration include:

Dynasty Financial Partners and Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions have developed technology that integrates with Dynasty's Turnkey Asset Management Program (TAMP), to support a smooth and efficient experience for Dynasty RIA Network Partners.

The combination of Dynasty Financial Partners' extensive RIA expertise and strong industry reputation with Goldman Sachs' institutional-grade resources and distinguished standing, positions both parties to enhance and expand their presence within the RIA space.

Goldman Sachs' asset management solutions provide significant value to the Dynasty network, enhancing the services available to our advisors and their clients.

Dynasty and Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions will have dedicated transitions teams collaborating to provide custody, TAMP, trading services, and billing solutions to RIAs, in an effort to deliver the highest standards of service and efficiency.

The broader collaboration enhances Dynasty’s asset management, investment banking, and lending services, delivering comprehensive support and greater value to our advisors.

Advisors and their clients highly value Goldman Sachs’ brand and its extensive HNW solutions, enhancing the appeal and trust in Dynasty’s and Goldman Sachs’ combined offerings.

“Goldman Sachs is thrilled to collaborate with Dynasty Financial Partners, one of the pioneers in the RIA movement,” said Adam Siegler, Partner and Head of OneGS RIA Strategy and Retail Client Segment at Goldman Sachs. “They have demonstrated their focus on providing sophisticated services to the leading independent advisory firms in the industry. This relationship is a testament to our dedication in elevating the independent advisor experience.”

“Dynasty is continuing its ongoing mission to source and partner with proven providers from across the industry allowing our advisors to build better business and better care for their clients,” said Dynasty Chief Operating Officer, Marc Hineman. “In delivering the Triangulation of Advice ™ model, Dynasty didn’t set out to just level the playing field but rather to tilt it in favor of those advisors that are Powered by Dynasty.”

Dynasty’s network consists mostly of clients who own and operate independent registered investment advisories (RIAs) that leverage Dynasty’s integrated technology, services, robust turnkey asset management program (TAMP), digital lead generation services, capital solutions, and investment bank. As a leader in the industry, the integrated RIA platform model provides synthetic scale and allows Dynasty-powered RIAs to be Independent But Not Alone™. Currently, Dynasty has 57 Network Partner firms representing over 500 advisors and over $105 billion in platform assets.

About Goldman Sachs

Custody, clearing and certain brokerage services are offered by Folio Investments, Inc., which conducts business as Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions (GSCS). GSCS is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and Member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. Neither this material nor any of its contents shall constitute an offer, solicitation, or advice to buy or sell securities.

Global Banking & Markets (“GBM”) and its personnel are employees of Goldman, Sachs & Co LLC and the structured notes, lending products, and custody services are GBM-sponsored products and services. GBM is not a part of Asset & Wealth Management or of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (“GSAM”). Statements and representations made by GBM or GSAM should not be construed as investment advice.

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. The name “Dynasty” means sustained excellence and a commitment to continuing to win over time for our clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the Supported Independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients. Dynasty also owns and operates one of the largest investment platforms and investment banks in the RIA space allowing its clients to have access to a vast offering of investment solutions to meet the needs of its clients and access to investment bankers and capital solutions to meet the needs of their business.

For more than 15 years now, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients’ growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients’ use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions and facilitating our complementary acquisitions. Dynasty believes that top independent advisors want to be “independent but not alone” and prefer a Supported Independent model that allows them to better care for their clients while building better businesses.

Dynasty’s TAMP is offered through Dynasty Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser.

Dynasty Investment Bank is offered through Dynasty Securities, LLC, a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

