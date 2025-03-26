Lincoln Financial Becomes Founding Partner of the Cobbs Creek Foundation

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial (NYSE: LNC) and the Cobbs Creek Foundation today announced a landmark partnership to further the advancement and development of infrastructure and programs at the Cobbs Creek Golf and Education Campus, currently under development in West Philadelphia. The partnership signifies a shared long-term commitment to the Philadelphia community, providing innovative programming and access to state-of-the-art facilities at the Cobbs Creek Golf and Education Campus and the TGR Foundation Learning Lab.

The Cobbs Creek Golf and Education Campus will offer cutting-edge educational enrichment and opportunities to better prepare students for the future. At the heart of the campus is the TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia, the second-ever of its kind, a 30,000-square-foot facility with a full-time instructional staff to provide students (grades 1-12) with free year-round access to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) education as well as college access and career readiness programs. The after-school, weekend and summer programs will reach 4,500-plus local children and families per year. As a Founding Partner, Lincoln Financial and the Lincoln Financial Foundation will assist the Cobbs Creek Foundation and the TGR Foundation in co-developing and offering financial literacy programs for kids, families and adults. Chris Neczypor, Chief Financial Officer, Lincoln Financial, will join the Cobbs Creek Foundation Executive Committee Board of Advisors, bringing significant expertise in all areas of finance and strategy to the Board.

“Lincoln Financial has a proud history of community partnership in the Philadelphia area and throughout our key cities, inspired by the character and principles of our namesake, Abraham Lincoln,” said John Kennedy, Chief Distribution & Brand Officer. “Our partnership with Cobbs Creek Foundation is a natural extension of our commitment to strengthening the communities where we live and work and empowering individuals and families to pursue the financial futures they want and deserve.”

“The Cobbs Creek Foundation and Lincoln Financial share a deep commitment to fostering positive change for the communities we serve and creating opportunities that promote financial, physical and social-emotional wellness,” said Cobbs Creek Foundation President Jeff Shanahan. “By combining our efforts, we are confident we can create measurable personal and economic outcomes that will benefit families for generations to come.”

The Cobbs Creek Golf and Education Campus will open in phases over the next two years with the TGR Learning Lab opening this spring and the TGR Design short course opening this summer. The central hub building of the campus will be named to recognize Lincoln Financial’s Founding Partnership and is scheduled to open in fall 2025. The new 42,000-square-foot marquis building on the campus will include an indoor/outdoor golf practice facility, golf entertainment venue, first-class restaurant, event space, Heritage Center and golf Pro Shop. Beginning this summer, renowned golf course architects Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner, who both have strong ties to the Philadelphia community, are leading the restoration of the championship 18-hole Olde Course and building a new 9-hole course. The restored Olde Course is slated to open for play in the fall of 2026, while the new 9-hole course will open in 2027.

For more information on the Cobbs Creek Golf and Education Campus, visit www.cobbscreekgolf.org. For information on the Cobbs Creek Foundation, visit www.cobbscreek.org.

About Lincoln Financial

Lincoln Financial helps people confidently plan for their vision of a successful financial future. As of December 31, 2024, approximately 17 million customers trust our guidance and solutions across four core businesses – annuities, life insurance, group protection, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2024, the company has $321 billion in end-of-period account balances, net of reinsurance. Headquartered in Radnor, Pa., Lincoln Financial is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. Learn more at www.lincolnfinancial.com.

About Cobbs Creek Foundation

The Cobbs Creek Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established in 2018 to restore the Cobbs Creek Golf Course and to return the site to its status as one of Philadelphia’s historical landmarks. In partnership with the City of Philadelphia and local schools and community members, the Foundation’s mission is to create a state-of-the-art, economically sustainable golf and educational campus that provides opportunity for the youth of Philadelphia by serving their academic, athletic, and social-emotional needs. To learn more about the Cobbs Creek Foundation, visit www.cobbscreek.org.

About TGR Foundation

For more than 28 years, TGR Foundation has worked to create a world where opportunity is universal and potential is limitless. With an unwavering commitment to positively impacting youth from under-resourced communities, its mission is to empower students to pursue their passions through education. TGR Foundation helps students learn, grow and prepare for their futures through a network of TGR Learning Labs and national programs focused on STEAM educational enrichment, health and well-being and career and college career readiness. To learn more, visit TGRFoundation.org and Phladelphia.TGRLearningLab.org.