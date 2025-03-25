SOLVE FSHD Announces Strategic Collaboration with Transcripta Bio to Advance Drug Discovery for FSHD

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOLVE FSHD, a venture philanthropy organization dedicated to accelerating treatments for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Transcripta Bio, a cutting-edge AI-driven drug discovery company. This collaboration will focus on leveraging Transcripta Bio’s advanced drug screening platform to identify and develop promising therapeutic candidates for FSHD, a debilitating muscular disorder affecting approximately 38,000 individuals in the U.S. alone.

SOLVE FSHD will provide strategic funding to support a drug screening initiative led by Transcripta Bio. Share

Under this agreement, SOLVE FSHD will provide strategic funding to support a drug screening initiative led by Transcripta Bio. The project will analyze a broad range of approved and late-stage clinical compound libraries in FSHD cell lines for their potential efficacy in targeting fibro-adipogenic progenitor (FAP) cells, known to contribute to the disease pathology. This initiative represents a significant step forward in drug repurposing for the disease with a novel target space, offering a faster path to clinical translation and one of the first dedicated efforts to systematically explore repurposed drugs for FSHD.

“This collaboration aligns perfectly with SOLVE FSHD’s mission to de-risk and accelerate therapeutic development for FSHD,” said Eva Chin, Executive Director of SOLVE FSHD. “By partnering with Transcripta Bio, we are not only leveraging state-of-the-art AI-driven drug discovery but also working with a team who has the experience and expertise to ensure that the best potential candidates are rapidly validated and prepared for clinical trials, while going after a novel approach to attenuate muscle fibrosis.”

Through this partnership, both organizations will work together to evaluate promising drug candidates using advanced transcriptomics and data-driven insights. The collaboration aims to accelerate the identification of potential treatments and advance them toward clinical testing as efficiently as possible. Transcripta Bio will lead the advancement and commercialization of promising candidates into the clinic.

“We are excited to collaborate with SOLVE FSHD on this important initiative,” said Transcripta Bio CEO Chris Moxham. “Our platform has been successful in identifying novel drug candidates across multiple therapeutic areas, and we are eager to apply our technology to accelerate FSHD drug development.”

This partnership underscores SOLVE FSHD’s commitment to funding high-impact, innovative approaches to address the urgent unmet need for FSHD therapies by 2027. By harnessing Transcripta Bio’s AI-driven approach, the partnership has the potential to identify fast-tracked, repurposed drug candidates that could reach patients sooner than traditional drug development pathways.

About SOLVE FSHD

SOLVE FSHD is a venture philanthropic organization established to catalyze innovation and accelerate key research in finding a cure for FSHD. Established by renowned Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Chip Wilson, widely known as the founder and part owner of various technical apparel companies including lululemon and Amer Sports, which holds brands such as Arc’teryx, Salomon and Wilson Sports. The Wilson family has committed $100 million to kick-start funding into projects that support the organization’s mission to solve FSHD by 2027. The goal of SOLVE FSHD is to find a solution that can slow down or stop muscle degeneration, increase muscle regeneration and strength, and improve the quality of life for those living with FSHD.

https://www.solvefshd.com

About Transcripta Bio

Transcripta Bio is an AI drug discovery company specializing in transcriptomics-driven insights to identify and develop novel therapeutics across multiple disease areas. Using its proprietary AI platform, Transcripta Bio accelerates the discovery and validation of promising drug candidates, leveraging both repurposed and novel molecules for targeted therapeutic interventions.

https://www.transcriptabio.com