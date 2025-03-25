-

ACI Worldwide and Co-op Extend Strategic Technology Partnership

Partnership extension enables leading U.K. convenience retailer to continue to scale and innovate, supporting growth ambitions.

OMAHA, Neb. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, and leading U.K. convenience retailer Co-op have announced an extension of their strategic technology partnership. The agreement will see Co-op continue to use the full range of solutions offered by ACI’s Payments Orchestration Platform, including in-store, online and mobile payment processing as well as end-to-end payments and fraud management.

Co-op operates around 2400 stores in towns, villages and cities across the UK. As a strategic technology partner, ACI has supported Co-op with the launch of several innovative payment initiatives in recent years. For example, Co-op uses ACI’s point-to-point encryption and tokenisation technology to secure its payments data to the highest standard.

In 2024, Co-op successfully moved its full stack of payments and fraud prevention software into ACI's multi-tenant cloud platform hosted in Microsoft Azure. The migration providing scalability, added security and enhanced data protection.

“ACI Worldwide has a long and successful track record of delivering innovative merchant payment and fraud prevention capabilities,” said Erich Litch, general manager of payment software at ACI Worldwide. “ACI’s market-leading payments software solutions provide merchants across the globe with the flexibility to design and configure new products quickly while managing payments effectively and securely.”

“We are excited and proud to extend our longstanding partnership with Co-op,” added Nick Craig, head of Europe, ACI Worldwide. “ACI’s cutting-edge technology will allow Co-op to continue to scale and launch new, complex innovative projects, underscoring its position as one of the leading retailers in the U.K.”

“We are pleased to continue our longstanding and successful partnership with ACI Worldwide,” said Paul Fletcher, Head of Payments, Co-op. “Co-op is growing and investment in new technology supports our work to ensure an easy, quick and convenient shopping experience for shoppers. We aim to operate the best small shops, and our partnership with ACI Worldwide enables us to provide increased payment security, choice and convenience.”

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, an original innovator in global payments technology, delivers transformative software solutions that power intelligent payments orchestration in real time so banks, billers, and merchants can drive growth, while continuously modernizing their payment infrastructures, simply and securely. With nearly 50 years of trusted payments expertise, we combine our global footprint with a local presence to offer enhanced payment experiences to stay ahead of constantly changing payment challenges and opportunities.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2025

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay, and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries, or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media
Nick Karoglou | Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs | nick.karoglou@aciworldwide.com
Katrin Boettger | Communications and Corporate Affairs Director | katrin.boettger@aciworldwide.com

Industry:

ACI Worldwide

NASDAQ:ACIW
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media
Nick Karoglou | Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs | nick.karoglou@aciworldwide.com
Katrin Boettger | Communications and Corporate Affairs Director | katrin.boettger@aciworldwide.com

More News From ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide and Ingo Payments to Power Faster, Flexible Digital Disbursements

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, and Ingo Payments, a leading provider of embedded banking and money mobility solutions, today announced a partnership to provide a flexible, fast and secure digital disbursements solution: ACI Speedpay Digital Disbursements. This new solution is a value-added feature as part of the ACI Speedpay platform to help businesses scale their disbursement operations efficiently to meet custom...

ACI Worldwide, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2024

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, announced financial results today for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. "We are proud to have finished 2024 with stronger results than we expected across our key financial metrics, and that strength has continued as we start 2025. In 2024, we grew revenue 10%, increased adjusted EBITDA margin by more than 300 basis points to 41%, and more than doubled our cash flow t...

ACI Worldwide, Inc. To Release Financial Results for the Quarter and Year End December 31, 2024

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss these results. Interested persons may access a real-time teleconference webcast at http://investor.aciworldwide.com/ or use the following number for dial-in participation: toll-f...
Back to Newsroom