ACI Worldwide and Co-op Extend Strategic Technology Partnership

OMAHA, Neb. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, and leading U.K. convenience retailer Co-op have announced an extension of their strategic technology partnership. The agreement will see Co-op continue to use the full range of solutions offered by ACI’s Payments Orchestration Platform, including in-store, online and mobile payment processing as well as end-to-end payments and fraud management.

Co-op operates around 2400 stores in towns, villages and cities across the UK. As a strategic technology partner, ACI has supported Co-op with the launch of several innovative payment initiatives in recent years. For example, Co-op uses ACI’s point-to-point encryption and tokenisation technology to secure its payments data to the highest standard.

In 2024, Co-op successfully moved its full stack of payments and fraud prevention software into ACI's multi-tenant cloud platform hosted in Microsoft Azure. The migration providing scalability, added security and enhanced data protection.

“ACI Worldwide has a long and successful track record of delivering innovative merchant payment and fraud prevention capabilities,” said Erich Litch, general manager of payment software at ACI Worldwide. “ACI’s market-leading payments software solutions provide merchants across the globe with the flexibility to design and configure new products quickly while managing payments effectively and securely.”

“We are excited and proud to extend our longstanding partnership with Co-op,” added Nick Craig, head of Europe, ACI Worldwide. “ACI’s cutting-edge technology will allow Co-op to continue to scale and launch new, complex innovative projects, underscoring its position as one of the leading retailers in the U.K.”

“We are pleased to continue our longstanding and successful partnership with ACI Worldwide,” said Paul Fletcher, Head of Payments, Co-op. “Co-op is growing and investment in new technology supports our work to ensure an easy, quick and convenient shopping experience for shoppers. We aim to operate the best small shops, and our partnership with ACI Worldwide enables us to provide increased payment security, choice and convenience.”

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, an original innovator in global payments technology, delivers transformative software solutions that power intelligent payments orchestration in real time so banks, billers, and merchants can drive growth, while continuously modernizing their payment infrastructures, simply and securely. With nearly 50 years of trusted payments expertise, we combine our global footprint with a local presence to offer enhanced payment experiences to stay ahead of constantly changing payment challenges and opportunities.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2025

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay, and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries, or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.