Padres to Add 20 EV Chargers to Parkade for 2025 Season in Partnership with XLR8 America

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EV charging is coming to Petco Park for the 2025 season through a new partnership with locally-based XLR8 America.

The Padres have engaged the EV charging systems solution provider to install 20 chargers in Petco Park’s Parkade parking facility located on the corner of 10th Avenue and J Street, adjacent to the stadium, recognizing both the contribution to environmental sustainability and demand for this amenity from fans and visitors.

The new public chargers will provide fans the opportunity to charge their vehicle while enjoying the game. In addition to game days, the Parkade chargers will be available throughout the year for concerts and other Petco Park-hosted events - anytime the Parkade is open to the public.

Petco Park, which continually ranks as one of the top ballparks in the MLB, had the third-highest attendance across all stadiums during the 2024 Padres season. Petco Park was the first National League stadium to be powered by 100 percent renewable and carbon-free energy. The Padres are committed to advancing sustainable measures as part of the fan experience at the stadium.

“We are proud to partner with XLR8 America to further our environmental and sustainability efforts at Petco Park and the Ballpark District,” said Padres CEO Erik Greupner. “By installing EV chargers in the Padres Parkade, we are providing another convenient option for fans with electric or hybrid vehicles to commute to Padres games and special events at the ballpark.”

XLR8 America provides commercial EV chargers for businesses to offer EV drivers this amenity while adding a new revenue stream to their parking facilities. Qualified locations can benefit from XLR8 America’s “Owned and Operated” Charging as a Service (CaaS) program, which requires no capital investment for equipment and pays the owner a portion of the fees generated.

Frank O’Connor, CEO of XLR8 America, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with the San Diego Padres to enhance their corporate sustainability efforts and fan experience and further introduce XLR8 America to the San Diego business community.”

The partnership will extend beyond installing chargers at Petco Park, as XLR8 America will be a new season sponsor of the Padres. This sponsorship includes stadium signage, fan seat upgrades, VIP on-field experiences and displays in the Gallagher Square area of the park.

The chargers will be located on the ground level of the Parkade and are expected to be operational later in the 2025 season.

XLR8 America announces its partnership as the EV industry convenes in Las Vegas for the largest infrastructure event for transportation electrification in North America, which XLR8 representatives will attend.

About Petco Park: Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres, is a premier entertainment venue in Southern California. The venue opened in 2004 and celebrated its 20th Anniversary in 2024. It is a destination location known for providing a quintessential San Diego experience with its convenient downtown location, scenic views of the Coronado Bridge and city buildings, and local food and beverage. Petco Park has been named America’s #1 Ballpark across Major League Baseball multiple times, and the Padres have continued to see through their promise to make the venue more than a ballpark. With the area known as Gallagher Square serving as both event space and a public park, Petco Park hosts hundreds of events of all sizes throughout the year, including Padres baseball games, full venue and general admission concerts with headlining talent, The Links at Petco Park (a nine-hole golf experience), the Holiday Market, the San Diego Rodeo, and much more. It has also served as home to the World Baseball Classic in 2006 and 2017, as well as the 2016 MLB All-Star Game.

About XLR8 America: XLR8 America (XLR8America.com) enables EV charging through innovative, secure solutions for diverse customer segments and use cases, including commercial properties, parking facilities and municipalities. The company partners with leading second-generation EV charging equipment, software providers and utilities to deliver comprehensive design, installation, financing and customer support.

XLR8 America’s mission is to provide the world's most reliable EV charging solutions, ensuring that drivers experience new levels of reliability, speed and convenience. XLR8 is dedicated to powering a sustainable world, one EV charger at a time.