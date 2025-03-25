Dame Champions the Future of Sexual Health with Advocacy, Expansion, and Education

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dame, the brand pioneering sexual wellness, is taking a bold stand to protect and advance the future of women’s sexual health. With a commitment to education, advocacy, and accessibility, Dame launched the She’s Coming campaign, announced the acquisition of two wellness brands, and unveiled a clinical board to reinforce its mission.

In a strategic move that further cements its leadership in the sexual wellness industry, Dame has acquired brands such as Emojibator which broadens Dame’s portfolio, integrating the brand's playful, pop culture inspired designs into its already diverse lineup. By bringing these brands under its umbrella, Dame reinforces its commitment to making sexual wellness more inclusive, accessible, and celebrated. This growth reflects a strong year for Dame, highlighted by a 63% increase in sales from 2023 to 2024.

This acquisition comes at a critical time for the sexual wellness industry, as access to pleasure products faces new challenges. In response to proposed legislation in Texas seeking to ban sex toys from grocery stores—a move that threatens accessibility and reinforces harmful stigmas—Dame is launching the She’s Coming campaign. This initiative directly confronts outdated policies, advocates for the right to pleasure, and works to destigmatize sexual wellness. As part of the campaign, Dame is partnering with Planned Parenthood to provide free condoms across Dallas for an entire year, ensuring that safe sex resources remain widely accessible. Additionally, to encourage consumer engagement, the brand is offering free Com wand vibrators to anyone who snaps a photo of the truck in the wild and tags @DameProducts on Instagram.

“The pleasure gap is real—our research shows that only 39% of women ‘usually’ or ‘always’ orgasm during sex, compared to 91% of men; this disparity is unacceptable,” said Alexandra Fine, CEO and founder of Dame. “By expanding our reach, acquiring innovative brands, and building a team of medical and sexual health experts, we are working to close that gap and ensure everyone has the resources and products they need to explore their pleasure confidently.”

Further emphasizing its commitment to prioritizing health and education, Dame also maintains a distinguished clinical board featuring Board-Certified OB/GYN Amy Novatt, MD, a Naturopathic Physician (ND) Aimée Gould Shunney, Certified Sex Therapist (CST) Holly Richmond, PhD, LMFT, and sex-positive Pelvic Health Physical Therapist Dr. Uchenna Ossai. Additionally, the brand is excited to welcome Shan Boodram as its first-ever Chief Pleasure Officer. As an AASECT Certified Sex and Relationship Educator, Boodram will lead efforts in fostering conversations around intimacy, wellness, and pleasure, ensuring Dame remains at the forefront of the sexual health movement.

Dame’s latest initiatives reinforce its unwavering commitment to ensuring sexual wellness remains accessible, respected, and prioritized. By challenging harmful legislation, expanding resources, and partnering with leading experts, Dame is leading the charge in empowering individuals to embrace their sexuality without shame or restriction.

To learn more, please visit Dame on Instagram @dameproducts and their website, dame.com

ABOUT DAME

Dame is leading a sexual wellness revolution as a women-powered resource for game-changing products for pleasure and supportive content. Through in-depth research, smart design, community input, and plenty of empathy, the Dame team has designed a line of exceptional tools to enhance sexual wellness for vulva-havers and their partners everywhere. Dame is not only revolutionizing toys for sex, but changing the way we experience, understand, and explore sexuality as part of holistic wellbeing. Since 2014, the team has opened doors that have long been closed to the sexuality industry, becoming a key player in the movement to bring pleasure to the forefront of wellness. For more information, visit www.dame.com