Operation IFAST Unites Calix Customers and Local Law Enforcement in the Fight Against Human Trafficking

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that longtime customer CLtel and nonprofit Guardian Group have reached a milestone in the fight against human trafficking with the launch of the IFAST Toolkit at NTCA’s RTIME 2025 conference. A key resource of Operation IFAST—founded by Chris Lovell (CLtel) and Andrea Perry (Guardian Group)—the toolkit trains broadband field technicians to recognize and report signs of human trafficking during onsite visits. It equips broadband service providers (BSPs) with streamlined training and resources from Guardian Group to empower local law enforcement, spread awareness, and raise funds. With BSP technicians entering homes and businesses every day, they are uniquely positioned to identify red flags and make a difference. Unveiled to 2,600 broadband leaders at RTIME, the toolkit launch marks a significant step in expanding Operation IFAST into a nationwide movement.

An estimated 24,000 adults and children fell victim to human trafficking in the United States in 2024, according to the U.S. Department of State. Today, more than 60 BSPs across 17 states have joined Operation IFAST, including Calix customers like Alliance Communications, Horry Telephone Cooperative (HTC), and YK Communications. With Calix recently integrating Operation IFAST materials into Calix University, the program now reaches thousands more broadband professionals nationwide.

“From the moment I met Andrea and the Guardian Group team, I knew the broadband industry could do more to help the fight against human trafficking,” said Lovell. “In just three years, we’ve built incredible momentum, and, with the IFAST Toolkit, I’m confident we’ll soon have trained technicians in every state. Broadband service providers are uniquely positioned to spot signs of human trafficking and report them quickly because of their close community interactions and relationships with local law enforcement. The impact is already clear—early adopters have identified red flags they once missed, and field technicians have embraced the training with pride and responsibility.”

In addition to training staff to recognize and report signs of human trafficking within their communities, the IFAST framework also encourages BSPs to take further action. This includes connecting local law enforcement with free resources and support from Guardian Group. It also calls on BSPs to help raise awareness and generate funds to support anti-trafficking efforts.

“Operation IFAST training opened my eyes to trafficking red flags I hadn’t recognized, even after decades in law enforcement and extensive training,” said Mason City, Iowa, Police Chief Jeff Brinkley. “This work is highly specialized, and many departments lack the resources for effective intelligence gathering. That’s why partnering with Operation IFAST and leveraging Guardian Group’s expertise is so valuable. Their open-source intelligence helps law enforcement act, and now broadband service providers—deeply connected to their communities—are stepping up as part of the solution. When field technicians and police officers work together, we expand trained eyes in the field and enhance public safety.”

“Our local BSP customers do more than provide broadband; they invest in the future of their communities,” said John Durocher, chief customer officer at Calix. “Chris, Andrea, and the entire Operation IFAST team embody the industry at its best—collaborating with nonprofits, partnering with law enforcement, and training field technicians to observe, report, and potentially save lives. There is no greater mission. Calix is honored to stand alongside CLtel, Guardian Group, and the BSPs leading this charge. By incorporating the IFAST Toolkit into Calix University, we can equip even more BSPs with the necessary training, empowering field technicians across U.S. communities to help combat human trafficking. We call on all broadband providers to take action now—every moment matters in this critical fight.”

Operation IFAST has grown rapidly in fewer than three years, thanks to the joint efforts of BSPs and the Guardian Group to raise funds that expand the impact of the initiative. Local BSPs can get involved with Operation IFAST today to help protect their community from human trafficking.

