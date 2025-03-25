CareView Communications Announces New Business Agreement with Alaska Native Medical Center

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareView Communications, a leading provider of integrated virtual care solutions for the healthcare industry (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), today announced a new business agreement with Alaska Native Medical Center.

Alaska Native Medical Center offers comprehensive medical services and acute, specialty, primary, and behavioral health care to Alaska Natives and American Indians living in Alaska. Their offerings include an 182-bed hospital and a full range of medical specialties and primary care services.

“This business agreement not only expands our impact on patient safety but further expands our presence in the Pacific Northwest, an area where we have seen growth over the past two years,” explained Sandra McRee, Chief Operations Officer for CareView Communications. “Our commitment to onsite customer service while continuing to use artificial intelligence to advance our solutions has created interest in our products on a national level. We are excited to partner with Alaska Native Medical Center.”

CareView’s Patient Safety System is designed to optimize virtual sitting outcomes. Leveraging AI and patented predictive technology, including Virtual Bed Rails® and Virtual Chair Rails®, ensures continuous monitoring of multiple patients from a centralized location. Utilizing these innovative tools enhances patient safety while reducing sitter costs.

Based on Alaska Native Medical Center’s services, CareView’s solutions will focus on reducing patient falls and increasing patient safety.

Alaska Native Medical Center has a group purchasing organization (GPO) contract with Vizient. CareView regularly partners with Vizient clients, having been awarded the Vizient Innovative Technology Award designation in 2022 for virtual sitting. This adds to the synergies and alignments the two organizations bring to this agreement.

About CareView Communications Inc.

CareView has been dedicated to supporting hospital care teams for over a decade with its innovative virtual care solutions. The Company has established successful partnerships with over 200 hospitals nationwide, implementing effective inpatient virtual care strategies that greatly enhance patient safety and overcome critical staffing challenges. The CareView platform, fueled by industry-leading predictive technology and supported by its purpose-built hardware, specifically addresses the unique requirements of virtual nursing and virtual sitting use cases. The CareView team works closely with their hospital partners to understand their evolving needs and deliver tailored virtual care strategies that align with their objectives. By providing healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care, CareView contributes to improved patient outcomes and a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at care-view.com or follow CareView on LinkedIn.