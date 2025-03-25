Bigtincan Partners with Sisense to Unlock Faster Payback and AI-Driven Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sisense, the leader in AI-driven analytics that transforms enterprise data into a competitive edge, today announced that Bigtincan, a global leader in sales enablement solutions, has achieved a 215% return on investment (ROI) and a 6.2-month payback period after integrating Sisense to enhance its analytics capabilities.

Overcoming the Analytics Bottleneck

As Bigtincan expanded its customer base, it faced increasing difficulty scaling its analytics capabilities. The reliance on engineering teams to manually generate reports created a bottleneck, diverting valuable resources from product innovation. Meanwhile, customer success and sales teams lacked real-time data visibility, limiting their ability to drive engagement and close deals effectively. With a growing roster of enterprise clients—including multiple Fortune 500 companies—Bigtincan needed a flexible, self-service analytics platform that could empower internal teams and customers alike.

The Power of Embedded Analytics

Bigtincan evaluated multiple analytics solutions, ultimately choosing Sisense for its enterprise-grade flexibility and robust visualization capabilities. Unlike other options, Sisense offered an enterprise-grade platform that provided advanced data visualization while remaining user-friendly for non-technical users.

The deployment was completed in just four months, with an agile implementation strategy that streamlined adoption. By embedding Sisense, Bigtincan modernized its reporting infrastructure, significantly increasing analytics-driven deal closures and improving operational efficiency. The integration reduced support escalations related to analytics by 90%, allowing teams to focus on strategic growth rather than manual troubleshooting.

"Sisense has been instrumental in empowering our customers and internal teams with real-time, self-service analytics," said Scott Olson, VP of Engineering, at Bigtincan. "The ability to build custom dashboards without engineering support has driven better sales outcomes and operational efficiencies across the board."

Snapshot of Key Benefits:

Revenue Growth : A 20% increase in revenue from top-tier customers due to enhanced data-driven sales engagements.

: A 20% increase in revenue from top-tier customers due to enhanced data-driven sales engagements. Operational Efficiency: Freed up two full-time engineers, saving an estimated $240,000 annually by eliminating manual reporting tasks.

Freed up two full-time engineers, saving an estimated $240,000 annually by eliminating manual reporting tasks. Customer Retention: A 2% reduction in churn, attributed to improved customer insights and decision-making.

A 2% reduction in churn, attributed to improved customer insights and decision-making. Faster Deployment: Bigtincan accelerated its analytics rollout by six weeks, thanks to the pre-built marketplace plugins and implementation support from Sisense.

Expanding the Role of AI-Driven Insights

With Sisense now embedded into its platform, Bigtincan is looking ahead to its next analytics evolution phase. The company plans to deepen its use of AI-powered predictive analytics, enhancing automation and proactive decision-making for customers. Future investments will focus on optimizing data storage and query performance, ensuring continued scalability and speed as customer needs grow. By staying at the forefront of analytics innovation, Bigtincan is well-positioned to drive greater efficiency, deeper insights, and sustained competitive advantage.

For more information about how Sisense is transforming Bigtincan, read the case study commissioned by Nucleus Research here.

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan provides AI-powered sales enablement solutions that help enterprises optimize customer engagement, training, and content management. Serving industries such as technology, healthcare, and finance, Bigtincan enables sales teams to work smarter and close deals faster.

About Sisense

Sisense is an AI-driven analytics platform that empowers users to build business analytics, and accelerate product innovation by equipping product and development teams with a complete suite of no-, low-, and pro-code tools. Sisense integrates context-aware insights and analytics into data products in a modular, flexible, and scalable way. Comprised of Fusion Embed, Sisense Cloud, and Compose SDK, Sisense's flexible analytics platform has 24 patents to date and enables customers like ZoomInfo, Nasdaq, and Air Canada to infuse actionable insights into their customer experiences. Deeply committed to data privacy and protection, Sisense maintains an ISO 27701 privacy certification and an ISO 27001 information security management certification. Founded in Israel in 2004, the company employs a globally distributed workforce with offices in New York City, London, and Tel Aviv. To learn more, visit www.sisense.com.