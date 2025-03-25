Waverly Advisors Acquires GGM Wealth Advisors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waverly Advisors, LLC (“Waverly”), a federally registered investment adviser (“RIA”) that specializes in investment management, financial planning and wealth management solutions for a diverse group of high-net-worth individuals, corporate retirement plans and institutional clients, has acquired GGM Wealth Advisors ("GGM"), an investment advisory firm based in Baltimore, Maryland. This partnership enhances Waverly's presence in the Northeast, expanding its reach into new markets of Maryland and Virginia.

Led by Jeff Johnson and Michael Little, GGM was founded in 1996, and has grown to manage over $400 million in assets under management (“AUM”). With a rich history in the Baltimore market, the team is dedicated to excellence and focuses on tailoring investment management strategies to meet the unique needs and financial goals of their clients. The entire team at GGM joins Waverly.

"GGM has built a successful firm by providing a superior client experience while establishing long-term relationships," said Justin Russell, President and CEO of Waverly. "We appreciate GGM’s transparent, advisor-guided approach to comprehensive wealth management which prioritizes clients’ best interests."

"Waverly’s steadfast commitment to its clients aligns completely with our values," said Jeff Johnson, President and Managing Director of GGM. "Partnering with Waverly provides us with a more robust infrastructure and enhanced resources, allowing us to better serve our clients."

The acquisition of GGM marks Waverly’s 22nd transaction since accepting an equity investment in December 2021 from Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) and HGGC’s Aspire Holdings platform. The transaction closed on March 21, 2025 and increases Waverly’s AUM to approximately $16.9 billion.

"With the first quarter of 2025 nearly complete, Waverly has already moved into three new markets," said Nick Trepp, Partner and Head of Corporate Development at WPCG. "This is exciting for Waverly. We expect the firm will continue to experience strong growth as the year progresses."

Financial and legal terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

About Waverly

Waverly Advisors, LLC (“Waverly”) is a fee-only federally registered investment adviser that serves the investment management and wealth planning needs of a diverse group of clients, including high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate retirement plans, trusts, endowments, and institutions. Waverly manages approximately $16.9 billion in assets (as of 3.21.2025) and offers collaborative investment, tax, estate, and financial planning services. Founded in 1999 in Birmingham, Alabama, the company has 37 offices across the U.S. and a team of over 260 professionals who hold many of the industry’s most prestigious credentials. For more information, please visit www.waverly-advisors.com.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) is a financial services holding company, which invests in and partners with select leading wealth management firms. WPCG assists its partner firms by identifying and integrating like-minded wealth advisers who seek access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and/or customized transition solutions. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.

About HGGC

HGGC is a values-driven, partnership-focused private investment firm. The firm’s ecosystem of investors, operators, and professionals are united by the shared mission to develop leading enterprises and build long term value together. HGGC invests in technology, business services, financial services and consumer enterprises generally valued between $200M - $1.5B+. The firm is based in Palo Alto, CA and manages over $6.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Since its inception in 2007, HGGC has completed more than 600 platform investments, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, and liquidity events with an aggregate transaction value of over $71 billion. HGGC makes investments in RIAs via its Aspire Holdings platform, which is targeting $300 million of total investment in the space. For more information, including a complete list of current and former investments, please visit www.hggc.com.