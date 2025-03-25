-

Redwire Awarded NASA Contract to Expand Pharmaceutical Drug Development in Space for Future Commercialization

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next-generation space economy, has been awarded a NASA contract to launch four additional pharmaceutical drug investigations to the International Space Station using the company’s innovative Pharmaceutical In-space Laboratory (PIL-BOX). The NASA-funded investigations aim to manufacture high-value seed crystals which could inform pharmaceutical manufacturing operations aboard the space station and future commercial space stations in low Earth orbit (LEO).

“NASA has been an instrumental partner and customer as we’ve scaled our pharmaceutical drug manufacturing program significantly over the last year,” said John Vellinger, Redwire’s President of In-Space Industries. “Additional PIL-BOX investigations from NASA and commercial partners will enable Redwire to optimize the infrastructure to launch, test, manufacture, and return high-value space enabled pharmaceutical products and establish a new market in LEO”

With 28 units flown and processed to date, PIL-BOX provides pharmaceutical researchers with novel and flexible services to leverage the microgravity environment to grow small-batch crystals of protein-based pharmaceuticals and other key pharmaceutically relevant molecules. Previous spaceflight investigations indicate that growing crystals in space could yield a more uniform product with fewer imperfections, which can improve the drug discovery and development process. Previous investigations have focused on unlocking insights to improve treatments for cardiovascular disease, obesity, and diabetes.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s approximately 750 employees working from 17 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Tere Riley
tere.riley@redwirespace.com
321-831-0134

OR

Investors:
investorrelations@redwirespace.com
904-425-1431

Industry:

Redwire Corporation

NYSE:RDW
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact:
Tere Riley
tere.riley@redwirespace.com
321-831-0134

OR

Investors:
investorrelations@redwirespace.com
904-425-1431

More News From Redwire Corporation

Redwire Receives All Regulatory Approvals for its Acquisition of Edge Autonomy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy today announced that it has received all regulatory approvals required to complete its previously announced acquisition of Edge Autonomy. These approvals include the completion of the antitrust review under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act in the United States, as well as foreign investment reviews in Latvia, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The transaction is cur...

Redwire to Present at 37th Annual Roth Conference on March 18, 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that Redwire’s Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Baliff will present at the 37th Annual Roth Conference on March 18, 2025 from 10:30-10:55 a.m. PT. The presentation will be available at the following web address: https://event.summitcast.com/view/YsA9Ty4sRyad4m3F6KNZ7x/guest_book?session_id=EPYpaTTdvqMXn2D7k3q5hc About Redwire Redwire Corpo...

Redwire to Present at Cantor Global Technology Conference on March 12, 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that Redwire’s Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Baliff will present at the Cantor Global Technology Conference on March 12, 2025 from 1:40-2:15 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available at the following web address: https://sqps.onstreamsecure.com/origin/enliven/players/EnlivenPlayer.html?customerId=22&eventId=17003407&checkCompa...
Back to Newsroom