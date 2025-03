New Jersey Schools Insurance Group Selects Origami Risk for Policy Admin, Billing, Following Success With Claims

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Jersey Schools Insurance Group (NJSIG), an insurance pool comprised of approximately 365 boards of education and chartered school districts, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant SaaS P/C platform to streamline its policy administration and billing processes. NJSIG’s decision builds on its current success with Origami’s state-of-the-art claims system.

"Origami’s solution has enabled us to rapidly transform our claim operations, and we’re excited about adding our policy administration and billing process to the platform,” said Jeffrey Cook, information systems manager, NJSIG. “We’re pleased that Origami’s policy system was very competitive on cost, especially considering the multiple product features available. We also value the platform’s robust reporting capabilities and its flexibility with rating methodologies.”

“We’re excited about expanding our relationship with NJSIG to bring automation and technology-based solutions that represent key enhancements to their core functions,” said Mike Kaplan, president, Core Solutions division, Origami Risk. “These capabilities are among several innovative solutions we’ve developed to help carriers and other insurance providers drive efficiencies across critical functions, meet customer needs and improve overall performance.”

Comprised of approximately 365 boards of education and charter school districts, NJSIG offers members a cost-effective method of obtaining coverage for the following lines: workers' compensation, general liability, automobile liability, excess liability, property, errors and omissions, crime, electronic data processing, environmental liability, equipment breakdown and auto physical damage coverages. NJSIG provides claims administration, underwriting and safety and risk control services for members.

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a full-service bureau content management solution and a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third-party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.

About New Jersey Schools Insurance Group (NJSIG)

The New Jersey Schools Insurance Group ("NJSIG") is a public entity insurance group, also known as a self-insurance pool, established in accordance with P.L. 1983, c. 108, that provides insurance coverage and risk management services to member school districts. NJSIG is comprised of approximately 365 boards of education and charter school districts, and offers members a cost-effective method of obtaining coverage for the following lines: workers' compensation, general liability, automobile liability, excess liability, property, error and omissions, bonds, crime, electronic data processing, environmental liability, equipment breakdown, and auto physical damage coverages. NJSIG provides claims administration, underwriting and loss control services for members.