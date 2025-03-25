Austin FC and Q2 Announce the 2025 Austin FC Dream Starter Competition

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Austin FC and Q2 Holdings Inc. announced today the launch of the 2025 Austin FC Dream Starter Competition, presented by Q2. The fifth annual business initiative invites Austin entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups to apply and compete for $100,000 in “Dream Starter” funds to accelerate their entrepreneurial venture. The online application is now open to eligible entities and will close on Monday, April 14. The winning venture will be announced on Wednesday, May 28.

“The 2025 edition of the Dream Starter Competition marks the fifth consecutive year we will partner with Q2 to help foster Austin’s strong entrepreneurial community,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. “Providing opportunities to local entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups is an important initiative that we are proud to support year after year.”

“We are excited to partner with Austin FC again this year to support underrepresented local entrepreneurs through the annual Dream Starter Competition,” said Q2 Chairman and CEO Matt Flake. “Q2’s mission is to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions, and we look forward to helping this year’s winning venture extend their reach and impact.”

From the initial applicant group, five (5) finalists will be notified on Thursday, May 8, of their selection to participate in a Pitch Contest on Thursday, May 22, at Q2 Stadium. Each finalist’s presentation will be evaluated by a diverse group of representatives from Austin FC, Q2 Holdings Inc., and other executives from the Austin entrepreneurial community. The Austin FC Dream Starter Competition winner will be honored with a check presentation during halftime at the Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake match on Wednesday, May 28.

The Austin FC Dream Starter Competition combines Q2’s mission with Austin FC’s inclusivity through equity community pillar. The aim is to connect underrepresented entrepreneurs with the resources needed to build profitable, high-growth companies. The “Dream Starter” funds will aid a Central Texas entrepreneur in overcoming financial barriers to achieve success. Click here for a complete list of terms and conditions and to apply for the 2025 Austin FC Dream Starter Competition.

About Austin FC

Austin FC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the League’s 27th club in January 2019. Austin FC officially began competing in MLS in April 2021 and is playing its fifth season in 2025. Austin FC plays its home matches at Q2 Stadium, a 100% privately financed, state-of-the-art stadium which earned certification as a zero-waste venue in 2024. Austin FC sold out all 70 MLS home matches it played at Q2 Stadium during its first four seasons in the league, including two home MLS Cup Playoff matches in 2022 as the team reached the Western Conference Final.

Austin FC also operates Austin FC II, a professional-level development team competing in MLS NEXT Pro which won the league title during its inaugural season in 2023. In addition, Austin FC operates Austin FC Academy which is the fully funded developmental academy representing the highest level of competition for elite youth soccer players in Central Texas, while serving as the exclusive developmental pathway to MLS for the region’s most talented young players. Combined, Austin FC II and Austin FC Academy teams complete the pro player pathway between elite youth soccer (MLS NEXT) all the way to MLS, and allow for players to develop, improve, and move up to Austin FC or Austin FC II.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.