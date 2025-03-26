Porter Airlines and Pascan Aviation announce key Canadian aviation partnership

TORONTO & MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new partnership between Porter Airlines and Pascan Aviation will improve access to air travel across Eastern Canada, taking advantage of Porter’s growing North American network and Pascan’s Québec and Maritimes-focused regional flights.

Porter-Pascan connections can currently be made through Halifax and Québec City, with more than 90 connecting routes available, linking eight Pascan destinations across Canada’s eastern provinces with Porter flights to points across North America.

The new interline partnership will allow year-round connections on cross-continental routes like Vancouver - Sydney, NS, and Orlando, FL - Saint John, NB, plus more connectivity in Eastern Canada with routes like Sault Ste. Marie, ON - Bonaventure, QC, and Gaspe, QC - Timmins, ON. Primary connecting airports are in Halifax and Québec City, with other hubs serving as secondary options.

This agreement is the first step toward making even more travel options available for Porter and Pascan passengers. The forthcoming opening of the new terminal at Montréal Metropolitan Airport will further improve connections for travellers, with Porter to operate a substantial schedule alongside Pascan from the convenient airport on Montréal’s South Shore.

“Porter’s new partnership with Pascan means improved service and more choices for passengers across North America who travel through regional Eastern Canada,” said Edmond Eldebs, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. “The upcoming opening of the new terminal at Montréal Metropolitan Airport, which Porter and Pascan will both operate flights from, will further grow this partnership and provide opportunities for travellers to connect seamlessly across the continent.”

“This partnership along with the opening of the new terminal is truly amazing. We have been waiting for this kind of project here at the Montréal Metropolitan Airport since 2004,” said Yani Gagnon, co-owner at Pascan Aviation. “This will open up a whole new range of opportunities that will greatly benefit our mutual clientele.”

Passengers can now book combined Porter-Pascan itineraries through flyporter.com, pascan.com or travel agencies.

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter’s fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Pascan

Headquartered at Montreal Metropolitan Airport, Pascan operates daily scheduled flights within Quebec and the Maritimes, connecting regional communities to larger city centers. Pascan also offers on-demand charter services. Pascan operates a fleet of SAAB 340B aircraft, in a 33-seating configuration.