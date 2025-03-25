ValidMind Announces Strategic Partnership with Genpact to Elevate Model Risk Management and AI Governance

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ValidMind, a leading enterprise platform provider of Model Risk Management and AI governance, today announced a strategic partnership with Genpact, a global advanced technology services and solutions company, to enhance model risk management (MRM) and AI governance for financial institutions and enterprises.

ValidMind’s cutting-edge AI-driven validation platform and Genpact’s deep industry expertise across risk, compliance, analytics, and AI governance come together to help organizations navigate increasing regulatory requirements and operational challenges in AI adoption. By jointly offering Model Risk Management as a Service (MRMaaS), ValidMind and Genpact will provide financial institutions with an on-demand, scalable, and cost-effective solution for managing model risks and driving business value.

“The partnership between Genpact and ValidMind combines the best of two worlds: Genpact's expertise in enterprise-scale process transformation with ValidMind's cutting-edge AI Model Risk Management platform,” said Jonas Jacobi, co-founder and CEO of ValidMind. “Together, we will empower organizations to scale AI responsibly, aid compliance, and drive meaningful business outcomes. This collaboration addresses today's challenges in AI governance and sets the stage for future innovations in AI-powered business transformation.”

ValidMind’s AI-native MRM platform automates model documentation, validation, and governance, enabling businesses to streamline compliance with regulatory frameworks such as SR 11-7 (U.S.), SS1/23 (UK), ECB guide to internal models (Europe), E-23 (Canada), and the EU AI Act. Genpact’s AI, risk and regulatory, and analytics advisory services complement the MRM platform by providing tailored strategies for mitigating and managing AI and other model risks – while embedding and elevating MRM frameworks to maximize business value.

“Together with ValidMind, we’re redefining model risk management as a business enabler, empowering our clients to navigate evolving regulatory requirements while accelerating innovation,” said Jason Osborne, Head of Banking and Capital Markets in North America at Genpact.

“Our joint Model Risk Management as a Service offering provides institutions with sophisticated validation techniques, continuous monitoring capabilities, automated documentation and regulatory compliance attestation, and robust governance frameworks to scale AI innovation while mitigating risk and assisting with regulatory compliance,” said Samir Saurav, Global Head of Financial Risk and Regulatory Practice at Genpact.

Key Capabilities and Benefits:

Automated Model Validation & Governance: ValidMind’s AI-powered platform streamlines documentation, model testing, validation, ongoing monitoring, and wider model risk management.

Regulatory Compliance, Implementation & Risk Management Framework: Genpact’s deep domain expertise in model risk management, regulatory compliance, risk analytics, and risk technology advisory services ensures alignment with global regulatory frameworks and industry best practices.

Scalable AI Governance: A unified approach to managing AI risks across multiple industries, including banking, insurance, and asset management.

Validation and Assurance Testing of Generative AI Applications: ValidMind’s platform helps accelerate generative AI model testing and documentation with full transparency and explainability, and combines with Genpact's Service-as-Agentic-Solutions in AI model validation and testing to accelerate innovation and deliver generative AI models that function reliably and ethically in real world scenarios.

Efficiency & Cost Reduction: Joint MRMaaS offering accelerates AI adoption with automated workflows, testing, and documentation.

Next Steps

ValidMind and Genpact will immediately begin co-developing industry best practices and client solutions, with plans to launch joint thought leadership initiatives, training programs, and pilot engagements throughout 2025.

For more information, visit Validmind.com and Genpact.com.

About ValidMind: ValidMind is the only centralized, purpose-built platform that streamlines and integrates model risk management activities for model developers, model validators, and auditors working on traditional AI, GenAI, and statistical models. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., ValidMind is changing how regulated businesses approach AI governance and model risk management, helping them achieve unprecedented efficiencies, cost savings, and risk reduction associated with all model types. Learn more at ValidMind.com.