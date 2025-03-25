Addressing a Severe EV Charging Shortage, Town of Chatham, Rivermoor Energy, and Weston & Sampson Complete New Public Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging Station

CHATHAM, Mass. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rivermoor Energy, an industry-leading provider of clean energy development solutions for commercial and government customers, and Weston & Sampson, one of New England’s leading engineering, construction, and professional services firms, in partnership with Eversource and the Town of Chatham, announces the completion of the first fully publicly accessible electric vehicle (EV) combined fast charging plus conventional charging station project in Chatham, Massachusetts at the Eldredge Public Parking Lot on 365 Main Street.

Located on the historic Eldredge Garage site, the new EV charging station will fully open for charging to locals and visitors on March 25, 2025, delivering significant economic and environmental benefits to Chatham and Cape Cod. The state-of-the-art, public access facility includes eight new EV chargers provided by FLO – four Level 3 DC fast chargers and four Level 2 chargers – for thirty-minute to multi-hour charging for local community members, Main Street business owners, employees, and visitors.

“The activation of EV charging stations at the Eldredge Garage Visitor Center is a significant step forward in our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Jill Goldsmith, Town Manager, Chatham. “By making it easier for everyone to own and operate EVs, we can help to reduce the number of traditional gasoline-powered vehicles on our roads, which will result in cleaner air and a healthier environment for all of us. I would like to thank all our partners who have helped make this project a reality.”

Until 2024, Chatham had no fast charging public EV chargers, despite the fact that more than 230,000 people call Cape Cod home year-round and the region welcomes over 5.5 million visitors each year. Additionally, 4 in 10 drivers state that their primary objection to purchasing an EV is that there are too few charging stations to provide confidence for longer car trips to attractive locations such as Chatham.

“The development of new charging stations at the Eldredge Garage site and across Massachusetts is pivotal to increasing EV adoption,” said John H. Tourtelotte, Founder and Managing Director of Rivermoor Energy. “With the redevelopment of this local landmark, the Town of Chatham is building on its rich history, transforming a classic American auto service station and advancing it into an era of electrified transportation, innovation, and environmental stewardship. We’re building critical infrastructure for EV drivers who are enjoying Chatham’s natural resources and supporting its local businesses.”

“Transportation accounts for the largest portion of total greenhouse gas emissions in Massachusetts, 38% of the Commonwealth’s total,” said Johanna D. Hall, CEM, Senior Team Leader at Weston & Sampson. “But by increasing access to crucial and scarce public EV fast charging and conventional charging, we are breaking down barriers to entry for electric drivers and encouraging new customers to park, charge, and explore Chatham’s wonderful Main Street by foot. This will reduce air pollution and vehicle congestion and increase revenue for local businesses and restaurants. It’s a win-win for the environment and local small businesses.”

“Our expansion into Chatham is part of FLO’s ongoing commitment to building a comprehensive, reliable charging network that supports sustainable transportation across the region,” said Thomas Koetje, Territory Sales Director at FLO. “Through our collaboration with Rivermoor Energy, Weston & Sampson, and the Town of Chatham, we’re ensuring Cape Cod has a robust, easy-to-use EV charging network to meet growing demand.”

“Eversource is proud to support the Town of Chatham in creating an example of access to clean transportation for other communities, on Cape Cod and across the Commonwealth, to follow,” said Tilak Subrahmanian, Vice President of Energy Efficiency and Electric Mobility, Eversource. “Through close collaboration with our industry partners and local stakeholders, Eversource has helped bring this groundbreaking project to life, providing critical infrastructure through our Make Ready program to accelerate EV adoption for Chatham residents and visitors that supports their commitment to sustainable energy."

The new EV charging stations at the Eldredge Public Parking Lot on 365 Main Street are now live and available to the public. For more information on the project, visit https://www.chatham-ma.gov/ and http://bit.ly/41IX53u.

