LTIMindtree Strengthens Engagement with Arenco Group, UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has strengthened its engagement with Arenco Group, a leading group into Real Estate, Hotel Apartments, Hotels, Car Rentals & Auto Services, Furniture Manufacturing and Trading, Interior Design and other investments.

This engagement will enable upgradation of JD Edwards 9.1 system to latest release and hosting of JDE application on Oracle cloud infrastructure to modernize Arenco’s IT infrastructure. This will consequently improve agility, optimize costs, enhance performance, ensure compliance, and unlock new capabilities to drive business growth and innovation at Arenco.

Arshad Javed, Group IT Manager, Arenco Group, said, “We are excited about this strategic partnership with LTIMindtree. The JDE 9.2 upgrade has empowered our digital transformation journey and we now have access to the various Oracle cloud tools and services necessary for this exciting transition. We look forward to continued collaboration as we move into the next phase of automation, optimization and transformation.”

Deepak Khosla, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, LTIMindtree, said, “We are proud to partner with Arenco in accelerating their digital transformation journey. Our team will leverage cutting-edge innovation and skilled expertise to ensure rapid progression of Arenco group to achieve industry-wide edge in digital maturity curve.”

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 86,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 40 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — solves the most complex business challenges and delivers transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com.