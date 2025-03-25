Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity Reaches Major Milestone as 10,000th Undergraduate Signs Jewish Youth Promise, Strengthening Commitment to Jewish Leadership

INDIANAPOLIS & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Undergraduate members of Alpha Epsilon Pi International Fraternity (AEPi), the world’s leading Jewish college fraternity, are committing to the fraternity’s mission to develop the future leaders of the Jewish community by signing the Jewish Youth Promise (JYP). This week, the fraternity reached a major milestone when the 10,000th AEPi undergraduate member signed the promise to being active and contributing members of the Jewish communities throughout their lives.

Concurrently, the Jewish Youth Promise announced that it has surpassed its 30,000th youth signer, marking a significant milestone in its mission to engage and inspire the next generation of Jewish leaders. A first-of-its-kind global initiative for teens and young adults (ages 13-24), JYP encourages Jewish youth worldwide to commit to being active, contributing members of their communities.

Founded by philanthropist and AEPi Brother Mike Leven, JYP is an initiative of the Jewish Future Promise designed to strengthen ties between Jewish youth organizations and their alums. By offering a free platform for alum engagement, JYP creates lasting connections through meaningful shared experiences, including self-reflective letters stored in a time capsule. This innovative approach has captured hearts and minds, reinforcing JYP’s vital role in preserving Jewish identity and ensuring a vibrant future for future generations.

“Having so many of our brothers sign this pledge which commits them to maintaining their Jewish identity and being proud of their Jewish heritage is indicative of both the men in our chapters today and our alumni who are active in Jewish communities around the world. While this has always been important, it has never been more important on our campuses and in our communities than it is today,” said Rob Derdiger, AEPi’s CEO. “We’re proud to reach this milestone and look forward to continuing these efforts. We’re also proud that our fraternity brother, Mike Leven, is the catalyst behind this very important effort.”

“Reaching this milestone of 10,000 Alpha Epsilon Pi brothers signing the Jewish Youth Promise is a testament to the strength and dedication of young Jewish leaders committed to ensuring a vibrant Jewish future. As an AEPi brother, I know firsthand the values this fraternity instills—leadership, responsibility, and a deep connection to Jewish identity. I am incredibly proud of these young men for making this promise and stepping up to be the future of our people,” said Mike Leven, AEPi Brother and Founder of the Jewish Youth Promise.

“Seeing 10,000 AEPi brothers and surpassing 30,000 total signers is inspiring and powerful. This milestone reflects the deep commitment of young Jewish leaders to their identity, community, and future. AEPi has always been about strengthening Jewish pride and leadership, and this promise ensures that our impact will continue for generations to come. Now more than ever, it’s crucial that we stand together and take action to preserve and strengthen the Jewish future,” said Josh Schalk, AEPi Brother and Executive Director of Jewish Future Promise.

About Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity

Alpha Epsilon Pi is the world’s leading Jewish college fraternity, operating chapters on more than 150 college campuses in the United States, Canada, and Israel. Founded in 1913, AEPi has more than 110,000 living alumni. The fraternity’s mission – developing the future leaders of the Jewish communities – is demonstrated every day through acts of brotherhood, Tzedakah (charity), social awareness and support for Jewish communities and Israel. For more information, visit AEPi.org or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

About the Jewish Youth Promise

The Jewish Youth Promise is a dedicated initiative to empower Jewish youth to take ownership of their Jewish identity, encouraging them to make a meaningful commitment to the Jewish community. The program encourages Jewish teenagers and young adults aged 13-24 to write personal statements about the role they want Judaism to play in their lives, which are stored in a secure online time capsule. Participants receive a reminder of their promise every two years, along with a copy of their promise on significant anniversaries, as a tangible reminder of their commitment and a source of inspiration to continue making a positive impact on the Jewish world. The Jewish Youth Promise, an initiative of the Jewish Future Promise, works in tandem to foster the preservation of the worldwide Jewish community by engaging in meaningful action that supports the Jewish people and the State of Israel. For more information on the Jewish Youth Promise and the Jewish Future Promise, visit https://jewishyouthpromise.org and https://jewishfuturepromise.org/about-us.