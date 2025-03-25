Ameresco Partners with City of Hurst, Texas to Replace Aging Water Meter Technology and Improve Efficiency

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & HURST, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers navigate the energy transition, announced its partnership with the City of Hurst. This collaboration aims to install water meters and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) technology, significantly enhancing the city's water management capabilities and ensuring more efficient, accurate, and transparent water usage data for its residents.

The project kicked off in February 2024 with various field surveys, meter testing, and data analysis; with all results being included in Ameresco’s investment grade audit (IGA) report performed on city-operated water metering infrastructure in August 2024. Since then, the Ameresco team has begun conducting lead-line and copper surveys to meet EPA requirements, coordinating all software integrations, and collecting sub-meter GPS coordinates for all residential and commercial accounts in preparations for mass meter deployment to start in May 2025.

The project involves a system-wide upgrade, including new AMI technology to improve efficiency and allow customers to monitor their daily water consumption through a web-based customer portal. This project also includes required ancillary materials such as meter boxes, shutoff valves, bolts and gaskets, as well as an engagement communication plan to help inform businesses and residents of the upcoming work.

“Updating the water meter technology represents a strategic step forward by the City. It will provide regular and periodic data to help customers monitor their usage, conserve water, and make more informed decisions on their water usage. Additionally, the new system will help the City better understand and manage its water resources,” said Clayton Fulton, Assistant City Manager of Hurst. “We appreciate Ameresco’s partnership on this endeavor and are grateful for their ongoing support of the project.”

According to the EPA, the average American family can waste as much as 9,400 gallons of water annually. When 40 out of 50 U.S. state water managers anticipate water shortages in some parts of their state over the next decade, saving wasted gallons can significantly impact preserving water resources. New technology allows cities to better understand their overall water usage and adjust accordingly to prevent and mitigate water shortages and droughts.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the City of Hurst in installing this cutting-edge technology, designed to enhance water conservation efforts, reduce waste and provide residents with greater control and transparency related to their water consumption,” said Louis Maltezos, President of Central & Western USA, Canada Regions at Ameresco. “By integrating near real-time data, we're helping the city build a more efficient, resilient water system that will benefit their community for years to come.”

In conjunction with this exciting project, representatives from Ameresco and the City of Hurst will attend the Smart Cities Connect Conference and Expo April 14-16, 2025, in San Antonio, TX, and discuss this project in a breakout panel. For more information about the conference, visit the conference website.

To learn more about the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) systems offered by Ameresco, visit https://www.ameresco.com/advanced-metering-infrastucture/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering diversified generation solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in Ameresco’s previously reported contracted backlog as of December 31, 2024.