CTP welcomes CIRRO Parcel to Amsterdam City last-mile logistics hub

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has signed a deal with CIRRO Parcel for 10,000 sqm of logistics space at its state-of-the-art, multi-layered last-mile logistics city hub, CTPark Amsterdam City.

CIRRO Parcel, the last-mile delivery division of CIRRO, a leading global e-commerce logistics and fulfilment service provider, has chosen CTPark Amsterdam City as its new home for the strategic expansion of its operations in the Netherlands. It has signed a lease that also includes an additional 600 sqm of office space.

With the rise of e-commerce driving demand for faster and more efficient deliveries to consumers, CIRRO prioritises locations close to urban centres to optimise efficiency for its distribution network. The move to CTPark Amsterdam City provides this, giving it a strategically positioned hub that reduces delivery times, mileage and emissions, and aligns with the company’s sustainability and fleet optimisation goals at a time when city authorities are placing stricter environmental regulations on vehicle movements.

CTPark Amsterdam City is an XXL last mile hub that gives tenants unparalleled access to key transportation networks within one of the most connected hubs in Europe. The Park's location in the Port of Amsterdam - the fourth busiest cargo port in Europe – allows the opportunity to bundle transport, with direct access to the city centre via canal and the ring Motorway A10. The innovative and sustainable logistics park also offers over 120,000 sqm of highly flexible storage and distribution space, including direct access to cross-dock facilities and self-sufficient energy produced on-site via a 5.7 MWp solar plant to provide CIRRO with energy-efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible logistics solutions.

Heiko Koop, Managing Director, CTP Netherlands, said: “We are delighted to welcome CIRRO Parcel as the newest member to CTPark Amsterdam City. We have seen strong demand with over 50% of the space now leased and interest from further prospects underscoring increased need for well-located, high-quality last-mile distribution hubs in the Netherlands. This demand is further driven by the continued growth in e-commerce and urbanisation trends. CIRRO is prioritising locations near thriving city centres to ensure faster and more efficient deliveries, and CTPark Amsterdam City offers more than just location — it’s a sustainable urban logistics platform designed for the future of last-mile delivery.”

Mandy Ho, General Manager, CIRRO Parcel Netherlands, commented: “As part of our commitment to tackling last-mile challenges and creating Netherland's own delivery network, we are always looking for strategic locations that enhance our delivery network. CTPark Amsterdam City offers an ideal combination of prime positioning, sustainability, and operational efficiency, all with the highest possible BREEAM sustainability rating for energy to expand our footprint in the Netherlands responsibly. This move strengthens our ability to provide swift, reliable, and seamless deliveries for our customers while reinforcing our commitment to responsible logistics.”

Maarten Bulstra, Associate Logistics & Industrial at Savills, who advised the client, said: “The arrival of CIRRO at CTPark Amsterdam City highlights the park's strategic suitability for companies looking for an optimal location for both inbound and last-mile logistics. The building’s sustainable design ensures that CIRRO has secured the perfect long-term solution for its operations, aligning seamlessly with CTPark's philosophy.”

CTP is Europe’s largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 13.3 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 31 December 2024. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP’s corporate website: www.ctp.eu.