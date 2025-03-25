Nest Seekers International Launches Nest Collections, a Bespoke Art Brokerage

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nest Seekers International, the global real estate powerhouse known for its innovative approach to luxury living, has officially announced the launch of Nest Collections, an exclusive affiliate art brokerage created in partnership with Studio Kasa Founder Josh Kasper. The new venture merges with the worlds of fine art and luxury real estate, bringing a bespoke curation and acquisition experience to discerning clients across the Nest Seekers global network.

"Nest Seekers is thrilled to work with Josh on Nest Collections," said Eddie Shapiro, CEO of Nest Seekers International. "His financial acumen and curatorial vision, paired with Melissa Cann-Evans Alonso's global art expertise, make this an exciting team."

Nest Collections will be led by Kasper, a former Goldman Sachs executive turned acclaimed art curator and collector. In much the same way he revolutionized access to investment-grade artwork through Studio Kasa, Kasper will now elevate Nest Collections as the premier destination for curated fine art within the real estate ecosystem—delivering both artistic vision and strategic advisory to Nest Seekers' global clientele.

With Kasper at the helm, Nest Collections will offer clients the opportunity to acquire curated pieces from emerging and established artists worldwide. From Modern and Contemporary Art, Old Masters, Photography to Pop Art, Nest Collections will operate as a full-service brokerage—commissioning works, managing logistics, advising on resale strategies, and serving as both art consultant and acquisitions negotiator.

“I founded Studio Kasa with a mission to demystify the art world and make art acquisition a meaningful, transparent experience,” said Josh Kasper, Founder of Studio Kasa and Director of Nest Collections. “Now, with Nest Collections, we’re taking that mission to an entirely new level—pairing art with architecture, and storytelling with investment. Nest Seekers is the perfect platform to scale this vision.”

Kasper brings over a decade of institutional finance experience to his role, having previously held key positions at Goldman Sachs, S&P Global, and Fidelity Investments, where he helped drive more than $10 billion in AUM expansion. Since founding Studio Kasa in 2018, he has curated collections for top business leaders and private collectors, turning his passion for visual art into a thriving global business. His leadership within Nest Collections bridges high finance, cultural insight, and artistic curation into a new frontier for the luxury space.

Adding even more expertise to the team is Melissa Cann-Evans Alonso, a globally recognized art advisor, curator, and consultant who joins Nest Collections as Head of Private Sales for Art Resales. With over two decades of experience in the global art market, Melissa specializes in Modern and Contemporary Art, advising clients on private sales, auction strategy, and blue-chip acquisitions. She also oversees provenance research and negotiation strategy to ensure optimal outcomes.

“Art is not just a visual experience—it’s a statement of identity, legacy, and investment,” said Melissa Cann-Evans Alonso, Head of Private Sales for Art Resales at Nest Collections. “Our goal is to guide clients through every facet of the acquisition or resale process with expertise, transparency, and taste. Nest Collections is the bridge between inspired living and intelligent collecting.”

Previously, Melissa spent 17 years as European Director of ARTnews, working with top galleries, museums, and art fairs worldwide. She is the Founder of Cann-Evans & Associates, a leading art advisory firm, and has held director roles at galleries in New York and Boston. She holds a B.A. in Art History from Tufts University with advanced studies at The Sotheby’s Institute in London.

With Kasper’s financial and curatorial expertise and Cann-Evans Alonso’s unparalleled market insight and advisory experience, Nest Collections brings together a dream team of art specialists—offering clients an unmatched level of sophistication, strategy, and service at the intersection of fine art and luxury real estate.