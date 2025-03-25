North Carolina Selects Revive Environmental for Statewide PFAS Destruction in AFFF Take-Back Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The State of North Carolina has awarded Revive Environmental Technology a contract to provide PFAS destruction services as part of its Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) take-back program. Led by the North Carolina Collaboratory and the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM), this initiative represents a significant step forward in the removal of harmful per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from firefighting foam inventories across the state.

"With our third state contract now secured, we're seeing definitive momentum in how states are approaching PFAS elimination." Share

North Carolina's program established exceptionally stringent performance requirements for PFAS destruction. The state's technical evaluation prioritized destruction verification, regulatory compliance documentation, and proven capabilities to handle complex PFAS compounds found in legacy firefighting foams.

"North Carolina has set a new standard for PFAS destruction verification," said Rick Gillespie, Chief Commercial Officer at Revive Environmental. "Their comprehensive technical requirements demanded verifiable destruction beyond simple foam collection. We're honored they recognized our PFAS Annihilator® technology as the solution to meet these exacting specifications."

The initial phase encompasses 1,000 gallons of AFFF, with provisions to expand to approximately 60,000 gallons—potentially making it one of the largest state-led PFAS elimination initiatives to date. Revive's proprietary Supercritical Water Oxidation (SCWO) technology was selected after a competitive evaluation that assessed technical performance, operational scale, and environmental compliance. Unlike conventional disposal options that may relocate or incompletely treat PFAS, the PFAS Annihilator® technology delivers complete destruction with independently verified results.

"With our third state contract now secured, we're seeing definitive momentum in how states are approaching PFAS elimination," said David Trueba, CEO at Revive Environmental. "North Carolina joins Ohio and New Hampshire in leading the national transition away from PFAS-containing firefighting foams through programs emphasizing complete, verified destruction rather than temporary containment. This represents a significant shift in how governments are addressing PFAS challenges."

Revive Environmental operates North America's only fully permitted commercial SCWO facilities designed for PFAS destruction. This infrastructure allows for the efficient processing of AFFF and other PFAS-impacted liquids while maintaining strict environmental compliance and chain-of-custody documentation throughout the destruction process.

The North Carolina program incorporates robust verification protocols, including third-party laboratory analysis to confirm destruction efficiency. As regulatory pressure on PFAS intensifies nationwide, Revive Environmental continues to expand its operational capacity to meet growing demand from state agencies, industrial facilities, airports, and military installations seeking permanent solutions for PFAS-containing materials.

As AFFF take-back programs expand across the U.S., Revive is helping to lead a growing national movement to permanently address PFAS contamination through scalable, science-based solutions.

About Revive Environmental Technology

Revive Environmental Technology is a full-service environmental technology company on a mission to destroy PFAS using ready-now, advanced solutions. Co-founded by Battelle and Viking Global Investors, Revive’s PFAS Annihilator® and GAC RENEW™ technologies are deployed across the U.S. to isolate, remove, and annihilate PFAS from landfill leachate, wastewater, drinking water, and AFFF firefighting foam. For more information, visit https://revive-environmental.com.