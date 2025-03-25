Point2 Technology and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (SEI) Sign MOU to Develop Cutting-Edge 25G Optical Transceiver Modules for Carrier and Cable Internet and 5G/6G Wireless Infrastructure Upgrades

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Point2 Technology, a leading provider of ultra-low-power, low-latency mixed-signal SoC solutions for multi-terabit interconnect, and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (SEI), a global leader in high-speed communication systems, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the development of SEI's next-generation 25G optical transceiver modules.

This strategic collaboration aims to leverage Point2 Technology's next-generation, state-of-the-art electrical dispersion compensation (EDC) mixed-signal SoC to enhance the performance of SEI's 25G DWDM optical transceiver modules. These modules are specifically designed to support fiber optic infrastructure upgrades for carriers and cable internet providers (MSOs) and the build-out of 5G/6G fronthaul and backhaul networks by wireless service providers.

"We are excited to partner with SEI to bring innovative solutions to the optical communication market," said Sean Park, founder and CEO of Point2 Technology. "Our EDC mixed-signal SoC offers single-chip operation at 500mW, enabling 25G DWDM optical module operation at less than 2.5W while lowering the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by 40%."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Point2 Technology in this groundbreaking initiative," said Kazutaka Kawamoto, General Manager, Information Network R & D Center, Sumitomo Electric Industries. "By combining our expertise in optical communication with Point2 Technology's advanced EDC technology, we are poised to deliver highly differentiated and cost-effective solutions that will significantly enhance the performance of next-generation fiber optic infrastructure upgrades.”

By combining Point2 Technology's pioneering EDC technology with SEI's renowned expertise in optical transceivers, this partnership will usher in transformative advancements in optical communication. The collaboration focuses on delivering high-performance, energy-efficient solutions that meet the future demands of service providers, ultimately enhancing the efficiency and capabilities of fiber optic networks.

About Point2 Technology

Point2 Technology, headquartered in San Jose, Calif., designs and manufactures ultra-low power, low-latency, point-to-point interconnect and range enhancement SoC solutions purpose-built to meet the bandwidth requirements of hyperscale AI/ML datacenters and 5G infrastructure. Founded by an accomplished team from Marvell, Finisar, and Samsung, Point2 is a leading innovator that is reimagining data center and 5G cloud infrastructure interconnect in the multi-terabit era. www.point2tech.com.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (SEI)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (SEI) is a global leader in advanced optical communication technologies and solutions. With a rich history of innovation and a commitment to excellence, SEI provides high-quality products and services that drive the advancement of telecommunications, data centers, and other critical infrastructure.