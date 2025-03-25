Acumino Commits to Japanese Market via Investment and Strategic Partnership with MegaChips

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acumino, a pioneer in AI-powered robotic workers, has announced the signing of an investment and exclusive distribution agreement for the Japanese market with MegaChips Corporation, a prominent Japanese semiconductor firm. This agreement marks a significant milestone in Acumino’s mission to advance AI-driven dexterous robotics. The company’s technology enables robots to achieve unparalleled dexterity and return on investment (ROI) in performing tasks that were previously considered impossible to automate.

Through this partnership, Acumino and MegaChips will collaborate to develop and deploy next-generation AI-powered robotic workers in Japan, addressing critical labor shortages. These robotic workers will help bridge labor and skill gaps by improving productivity in a fast, scalable, reliable, and cost-efficient manner.

MegaChips Corporation, founded in 1990, specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of integrated circuits (ICs). The company is known for its expertise in creating custom ASICs (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits) and System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions for industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and telecommunications. MegaChips provides advanced semiconductor solutions to global clients, with applications in image-processing technology, image sensors, data transmission, and high-performance computing. In recent years, MegaChips has expanded its focus to include 5G communication, AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT), catering to the growing demand for cutting-edge technology.

Tetsuo Hikawa, President and CEO of MegaChips, said:

"Acumino's technology, with its hardware-agnostic and scalable AI system, enhances production technologies and addresses the challenges many companies face in manufacturing site. By forming a partnership with Acumino, who has unparalleled technology, we expect this collaboration to significantly contribute to the expansion of MegaChips' new business ventures in the future."

Acumino CEO Patrick Jarvis commented:

“We are excited to partner with MegaChips Corporation as we continue to innovate and scale our robotic intelligence solutions globally. This investment and strategic agreement will accelerate the adoption of our technology across different industries and markets, furthering our vision for Industry 5.0 and ultra-flexible production lines powered by highly dexterous AI-driven robotic workers.”

About Acumino

Acumino leverages General Robotic Intelligence to empower general-purpose robots to execute complex human tasks with precision and consistency, achieving near-human performance levels. By adopting a fundamentally innovative approach to robotic training, Acumino enables the rapid, cost-effective, and efficient deployment of robots that enhance human capabilities in manufacturing, healthcare, and other skilled environments. For more information, visit www.acumino.ai.

About MegaChips Corporation

MegaChips Corporation (Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6875) was established in 1990 as the first innovative fabless semiconductor company in Japan and has focused on R&D and developed unique LSI leveraging proprietary technology. As market needs become increasingly complex due to rapid information technology innovation, we provide total solutions from design to development and production of LSIs that make full use of our unique and original analog and digital technologies and mixed-signal analog/digital technology. While enhancing existing business, we put an effort into sustainable growth focusing its managerial resources into launch of new business targeting the growth areas of industrial equipment, IoT, communications infrastructure, energy control, and robotics. https://www.megachips.co.jp/english