HoneyBook Accelerates AI Innovation to Empower Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HoneyBook, the leading business platform for service-based entrepreneurs, today announced its next phase of AI-powered business management, marking a significant evolution in how independent businesses operate and grow. While AI solutions have largely been built for enterprises or consumers, independent entrepreneurs have been left with fragmented tools that require constant coordination. HoneyBook is changing that by embedding AI directly into business workflows, making automation seamless, proactive, and deeply integrated into the way entrepreneurs work.

Leveraging data from $18 billion in transactions and 25 million client relationships, HoneyBook is uniquely positioned to deliver AI that understands the complete business lifecycle of independent entrepreneurs. The impact HoneyBook AI delivers to its members goes beyond efficiency—entrepreneurs using AI through HoneyBook book twice as many projects and generate 94% higher gross payment volume (GPV) compared to those who haven't adopted AI.1 On average, users reclaim up to three hours per week from manual tasks, with cascading benefits: streamlined client interactions, improved communication professionalism, and reduced stress levels.2

"As a third-generation entrepreneur, I've seen firsthand how technology can level the playing field for small businesses," said Oz Alon, CEO and co-founder of HoneyBook. "That's why we're going all in on AI—not just to keep up with industry trends, but to truly rethink how independent businesses operate. Entrepreneurs need AI that understands how they work, anticipates their needs, and helps them grow."

AI Designed for Independent Business Success

Since 2013, HoneyBook has evolved from an invoicing tool into a comprehensive business management platform for service-based entrepreneurs enabling them to craft a life on their own terms. Now, AI is taking that evolution further—helping small businesses operate smarter, save time, and drive revenue.

For service-based entrepreneurs, time equals money—making them the sector with perhaps the most to gain from effective AI implementation. Every hour saved on administration through HoneyBook AI can immediately become an hour billed to clients or invested in growing the business.

HoneyBook AI provides a start-to-finish business management solution that suggests leads, helps create content to capture those leads, manages projects, and handles finances after booking. With deep contextual intelligence from a decade of independent business data, HoneyBook AI enables smarter, more personalized decisions without requiring users to train it.

"I don't know how I built my business before HoneyBook. It has completely sped up the creative process and helped me be more confident in how I run my business," said HoneyBook member Mecca Gamble, an Atlanta-based photographer, producer, and content creator. "I save six to 10 hours per week using my favorite AI tools – ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and HoneyBook AI."

What Sets HoneyBook AI Apart

HoneyBook's approach eliminates friction by ensuring AI works across every aspect of an entrepreneur's workflow through four key principles:

Blends into existing workflows – No complicated setup or extra steps—just tools that work in the background. Everything is built into HoneyBook, meaning fewer platforms to juggle, fewer logins to manage, and fewer tools to pay for—all at a price that makes sense for entrepreneurs.

– No complicated setup or extra steps—just tools that work in the background. Everything is built into HoneyBook, meaning fewer platforms to juggle, fewer logins to manage, and fewer tools to pay for—all at a price that makes sense for entrepreneurs. Simplifies, not overwhelms – While other companies fragment AI into multiple assistants for different tasks, HoneyBook delivers a single, integrated partner that works across every aspect of their members’ businesses, eliminating the need to manage multiple AI tools.

– While other companies fragment AI into multiple assistants for different tasks, HoneyBook delivers a single, integrated partner that works across every aspect of their members’ businesses, eliminating the need to manage multiple AI tools. Empowers, not replaces – Entrepreneurs are at their best when they're freed up to focus on their craft and clients. HoneyBook AI serves as a strategic advisor, efficiency architect, marketing consultant, and relationship coach—all within a single, intuitive interface.

– Entrepreneurs are at their best when they're freed up to focus on their craft and clients. HoneyBook AI serves as a strategic advisor, efficiency architect, marketing consultant, and relationship coach—all within a single, intuitive interface. Built responsibly – By prioritizing transparency, control, privacy and security, we ensure that every feature is built to bring value to independent professionals and protect their business integrity.

HoneyBook AI is already helping entrepreneurs overcome real business challenges and drive meaningful impact, such as:

Creating personalized email templates that match a HoneyBook member’s unique writing style while incorporating proven communication strategies from similar successful businesses.

Providing industry-specific pricing insights by analyzing market trends and identifying common pricing mistakes others have made.

Designing automated follow-up sequences for unaccepted proposals, with content tailored to the client's previous interactions and optimized based on what has worked for similar businesses.

The Data Behind the Shift

Proprietary research confirms that AI is already transforming small businesses in the U.S. and Canada. HoneyBook's 2025 AI Attitudes and Impacts Study reveals that 70% of HoneyBook AI users report greater confidence in decision-making, while AI-powered workflows save them multiple hours per week.

"While others are focused on enterprise AI applications, we're bringing AI to the independent economy—the creators, the small but mighty teams, the solopreneurs," added Alon. "This is where AI will have the greatest impact, and HoneyBook is uniquely positioned to deliver it."

With 65% of current AI users eager to integrate even more AI tools into their operations, HoneyBook is poised to lead the next wave of innovation for independent businesses, helping more entrepreneurs achieve seven-figure success even as solo operators.

To learn more about HoneyBook’s evolution into an AI-first business partner, visit https://www.honeybook.com/lp/ai-start and read a blog post by HoneyBook CEO and Co-Founder, Oz Alon.

About HoneyBook

HoneyBook is the leading AI-powered business management platform for service-based entrepreneurs. Designed to enhance—not replace—independent professionals, HoneyBook’s AI-driven tools help businesses attract leads, connect with clients, book projects, and manage payments more efficiently. With AI seamlessly integrated into every workflow, entrepreneurs can focus on their craft while scaling their businesses with confidence. Since its founding in 2013, HoneyBook has powered over 25 million client relationships and processed more than $12 billion in payments, helping independent businesses grow faster and smarter.

*HoneyBook conducted a quantitative survey “HoneyBook AI Attitudes and Impacts Study” in February 2025 to 151 HoneyBook members. These findings were compared to a June 2023 quantitative survey “HoneyBook AI Technologies Survey” to 319 HoneyBook members who were polled on their usage of AI features.