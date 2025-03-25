Cintas Joins The Network of Employers for Traffic Safety Board of Directors

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Network of Employers for Traffic Safety (NETS) is pleased to announce that Cintas has joined the organization’s Board of Directors.

As a new board member, Cintas helps amplify NETS’ impact on road safety policies and practices across industries. Share

Cintas provides solutions for workwear and apparel, facilities, first aid & safety, fire protection and beyond and employs more than 46,000 employee-partners serving more than 1 million customers in the U.S. and Canada with more than 11,700 routes distributing products and services.

“NETS welcomes Cintas and its Board Representatives, Matt Presendofer, Safety & Health Manager and Chris Culpepper, Corporate Safety Trainer and Support,” said Susan Hipp, NETS’ Executive Director. “Cintas has a long-standing commitment to safety and embodies a spirit of resourcefulness, innovation, and collaboration, making them a valuable and like-minded resource for NETS. NETS’ Board of Directors could not be more pleased and we look forward to collaborating with Matt and Chris on our shared mission of advancing road safety.”

NETS’ Board of Directors members are comprised of public and private sector leaders with a commitment to road safety. They are senior level leaders who promote NETS’ mission and represent businesses and organizations that have created a proactive safety culture by promoting traffic safety policies and awareness activities in their workplaces.

Cintas joins current board members Acertus, Chubb, Consolidated Edison, Hess Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Lockton, State Farm Insurance, Toyota North America, UPS, and USIC. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) serve as federal liaisons to the board of directors.

About NETS

NETS, founded in 1991, is a global 501(C)3 public/private partnership dedicated to improving the safety of employees, their families, and members of the communities in which they live and work by preventing traffic crashes that occur both on and off-the-job.

NETS member companies have drivers operating in more than 130 countries representing a collective fleet of nearly half a million vehicles, traveling more than seven billion miles annually. NETS is a member of the United Nations Road Safety Collaboration, which provides guidance to the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 global initiative. For more information on NETS, visit www.trafficsafety.org