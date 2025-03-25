Fluidstack to Deploy Energy Efficient Exascale GPU Clusters in Europe in Collaboration With Borealis Data Center, Dell Technologies and NVIDIA

LONDON & REYKJAVÍK, Iceland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluidstack, the AI Cloud Platform, today announced it is deploying and managing Exascale clusters across Iceland and Europe in collaboration with Borealis Data Center, Dell Technologies and NVIDIA. The clusters will allow Fluidstack to further deliver a wider array of service options and meet the strong demand for its service offerings from customers around the world.

“Our mission has always been to support the most exceptional AI labs, researchers and enterprises on the planet,” said Cesar Maklary, co-founder and president of Fluidstack. “In collaboration with Borealis, Dell and NVIDIA, we can rapidly deploy high-density GPU supercomputers for both European and global customers, all while using 100% renewable energy.”

Sustainable Growth with Borealis

Borealis Data Center, a leader in green data center infrastructure, will provide Fluidstack with facilities powered by 100% renewable energy. Located in Iceland and operating across the Nordics, Borealis’ facilities benefit from a cold climate and renewable hydro and geothermal power.

“This partnership highlights a shared commitment to enabling next-generation AI while minimizing its environmental impact,” said Björn Brynjúlfsson, CEO of Borealis.

Working with Dell Technologies for Advanced AI Workloads

Fluidstack will leverage Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers, optimized for AI workloads with NVIDIA HGX H200. Combined with NVIDIA’s Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking Dell servers offer best-in-class performance and reliability for AI workloads.

“We’re looking forward to working with Fluidstack, Borealis and NVIDIA to deploy advanced, sustainable AI infrastructure across Europe,” said Arun Narayanan, senior vice president, Compute and Networking, Dell Technologies. “Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers combined with NVIDIA’s GPUs and networking are purpose-built to efficiently support rapidly growing AI workloads, helping customers achieve unprecedented efficiency and scalability while lowering cost and energy usage.”

Building the Backbone for Europe’s AI Innovation

With Europe’s AI data center market projected to reach $29.8 billion by 2026, Fluidstack is positioned at the forefront of enabling breakthrough AI research and innovation across the continent.

Fluidstack’s customers, including Poolside and Character AI, rely on its rapid deployment and exceptional support to power their AI workloads. Jason Warner, CEO of Poolside, said:

“Fluidstack has been instrumental in helping us scale our AI capabilities. Their speed, reliability, and customer support are second to none.”

About Fluidstack

Fluidstack is the AI Cloud Platform. Built for the leaders in AI, we enable rapid access to high-performance exa-scale compute. We are infrastructure agnostic, allowing our customers to scale compute across 100+ Infrastructure Partners globally through a single unified platform. Trusted by companies like Poolside and Character, Fluidstack delivers best-in-class performance for training and inference workloads running on multi-thousand GPU clusters. To learn more, visit www.fluidstack.io.