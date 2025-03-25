Consumers Credit Union selects Spiral to empower personalized savings and community giving through everyday banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, the award-winning personalized banking platform, today announced a partnership with Consumers Credit Union, a leading Michigan-based credit union renowned for its community support and charitable giving. This partnership will enable Consumers Credit Union to amplify member engagement and grow deposits through new personalized digital experiences. Members will be able to turn everyday purchases into savings and community impact and donate through an innovative online Giving Center.

"With new roundup options, our members can effortlessly save more and support local nonprofits. We’re thrilled to help members and our teams impact their communities and their own savings!" Share

By integrating Spiral's Roundup Center, Consumers' members will be empowered to round up their everyday purchases to go toward saving for the future and supporting their favorite charitable causes, directly benefiting their communities and nonprofits. In addition, their new Giving Center will enable members to easily donate to their preferred charities directly from their digital accounts. Through this personalized Giving Center, members can create a tailored portfolio of causes, track their charitable impact, and receive a donation report for tax purposes.

"Our mission is to create avenues for members to enhance their financial well-being and make a positive impact in the communities where we live in and serve," said Katie Stoll, Vice President of Payments at Consumers Credit Union. "With new roundup options, our members can effortlessly save more and support local nonprofits. We’re thrilled to help members and our teams impact their communities and their own savings!”

By integrating with Spiral, Consumers Credit Union will drive awareness and digital donations directly from its member base to its charitable nonprofit partners, expand its offering for local nonprofits, and attract more nonprofit businesses to create positive change in their community through fundraising campaigns, donation matching, and community-wide events.

“Consumers' commitment to innovation and putting members first is remarkable,” said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-founder of Spiral. “It's exciting to see more credit unions using solutions like Spiral to build deeper relationships with their members while growing deposits and creating stronger communities,” he added.

Spiral’s turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral’s platform, please contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is the award-winning platform that helps credit unions and banks grow deposits and build deeper relationships that boost retention and loans through personalized banking experiences. With Spiral, financial institutions can empower their account holders to achieve financial freedom and easily support their communities through any online bank account, debit card, or credit card. Thus, Spiral makes it simple for financial institutions to drive positive change and empower millions of people to build better lives. Spiral is backed by Team8, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, Curql, ICBA, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Consumers Credit Union

Founded in 1951, Consumers Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution committed to delivering exceptional banking experiences through personalized service, innovative technology, and strong community partnerships. With a focus on financial empowerment and local impact, Consumers offers a full range of financial products while fostering meaningful relationships with members and nonprofit organizations. By integrating cutting-edge digital banking solutions with a dedication to community engagement, Consumers Credit Union helps over 145,000 personal and business members across Michigan and beyond achieve financial success while making a difference in the communities they call home. For more information, visit www.consumerscu.org.