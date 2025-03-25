VisualVault and LGI Healthcare Solutions Partner to Elevate Healthcare Automation

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VisualVault and LGI Healthcare Solutions are proud to announce they have established a strategic partnership to integrate LGI RPA (robotic process automation) capabilities into VisualVault solutions. This collaboration aims to streamline the efficiency of processing patient data, driving significant cost efficiencies and enhancing operational performance.

The sheer volume and importance of healthcare data in the modern age mandates that the processing of that data is executed as quickly and efficiently as possible. As a result, ongoing improvement in the automation associated with extracting and archiving the data is critical.

As a leader in patient data management with a substantial healthcare client base, VisualVault continues to enhance its solutions through innovative technology. By integrating LGI RPA capabilities, VisualVault will further streamline and automate key processes for its clients. For instance, LGI RPA will significantly improve the speed and accuracy of extracting patient records from legacy EMR platforms during the data archiving process. Additionally, LGI RPA will enhance the identification of index and document type information, ensuring seamless population within EHR platforms for greater efficiency.

VisualVault CEO, Avner Schneur says, “VisualVault healthcare solutions have been rapidly adopted across the industry because they deliver increased efficiency and accuracy – two things that are vitally important to modern healthcare.” Schneur goes on to say, “Together, VisualVault and LGI set a new gold standard for the efficient handling and classification of digital patient data for the healthcare industry.”

“Our partnership with VisualVault marks another key milestone in our commitment to delivering transformative automation solutions for healthcare organizations,” said Michel Desgagné, President and CEO at LGI Healthcare Solutions. “Our RPA technology, combined with VisualVault’s expertise in patient data management, will collectively equip healthcare providers with a powerful solution to streamline data processing, enhance accuracy, and improve operational efficiency.”

VisualVault delivers a full breadth of advanced digital process automation (DPA), business process management (BPM), enterprise content management (ECM) and content services platform (CSP) solutions in a range of vertical markets beyond healthcare, including Public Sector, Entertainment and Banking.

About VisualVault

VisualVault is a company and AI-enabled, cloud-based enterprise content management (ECM) platform that is low-code, highly-configurable and architected to process high-volume, high-value data and transactions. VisualVault structures unstructured data via its intelligent forms, puts that data to work with workflow automation, displays data and insights with its advanced analytics suite and delivers advanced document management functionality. These capabilities collectively make VisualVault well-suited to rapidly and efficiently lead organizations through digital transformation processes.

About LGI Healthcare Solutions

For over 40 years, LGI Healthcare Solutions has distinguished itself through a rich and diversified solutions portfolio that helps improve the performance of healthcare facilities and the experience of their staff and patients. We serve thousands of facilities across Canada, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France.