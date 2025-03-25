Stryten Energy and Storion Energy Team Up to Solve Vanadium Redox Flow Battery LDES Cost Barriers

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, will partner with Storion Energy LLC, a manufacturer of high-quality vanadium electrolyte, at Energy Storage Summit USA to emphasize the importance of sourcing and manufacturing battery energy storage systems (BESS) domestically to achieve energy resilience and security. This event will take place March 26-27 at the Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

As power consumption increases in the U.S., projected to reach 4,185 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2025, the aging infrastructure is straining to meet current electricity needs. AI is driving significant power demands from data centers. Power outages are increasing, and so is the demand for BESS technologies. BESS solutions help safeguard against power outages, ensuring continuous operation of critical infrastructure and applications when traditional power sources fail. By incorporating a battery-first design for long-duration energy storage (LDES), BESS solutions can be scaled in size and duration to meet the needs of utilities, commercial and industrial, military bases and emergency response applications.

“As demand for energy increases and more renewable energy is generated, it is important that the U.S. is proactive about integrating BESS into electric grids both at the utility scale and for smaller applications such as microgrids,” said Scott Childers, Vice President, Essential Power of Stryten Energy. “The domestic manufacturing of BESS and its key components is a crucial part of creating a future of cleaner, abundant energy while ensuring energy security and resiliency for businesses, consumers and the country as a whole.”

Vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB) are a safe and reliable option to provide long-duration energy storage to help ensure grid stability and facilitate increased utilization of renewables for businesses and consumers across the U.S. With proper maintenance, VRFBs can last more than 20 years without losing storage capacity. This longevity, along with near-limitless cycle life, complements the asset models of utility customers. However, the upfront cost of VRFB systems poses a significant challenge to widespread adoption.

Vanadium electrolyte production is a key cost reduction target within the manufacturing scale-up challenge. While the electrolyte is infinitely recyclable, it typically constitutes 40 percent to 60 percent of the VRFB system cost. In response, Storion Energy has launched an innovative vanadium electrolyte leasing model as a promising solution to accelerate VRFB commercialization. A cost-effective domestic supply chain for vanadium electrolyte will provide the opportunity for rapid adoption of VRFB technology, which has the potential to be the leading technology in the utility arena within the next five years.

At Energy Storage Summit USA, Storion Energy Chief Technology Officer Travis Torrey will present “Vanadium Electrolyte Leasing to Help Achieve DOE's Long Duration Storage Shot LCOS Goal” on Wednesday, March 26 at 2:00 p.m. This presentation will outline the market demand for VRFB and how electrolyte leasing models are gaining popularity by creating a win-win proposition for both consumers and suppliers.

Stop by Booth #39 to speak with Stryten Energy and Storion Energy experts.

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at stryten.com.

About Storion Energy

Storion Energy is bringing energy resilience and security to the U.S. by removing the barrier to entry for battery manufacturers to domestically sourced, price-competitive electrolyte used in vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB) for long-duration energy storage (LDES). Storion is a joint venture between Stryten Energy and Largo Clean Energy Corp., a subsidiary of Largo Inc., one of the world’s largest and highest quality vanadium suppliers, that will support scalable domestic electrolyte production to establish a fully integrated vertical supply chain for utility-scale VRFB LDES solutions. VRFB are a safe and reliable option for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) that need to provide energy storage of four or more hours. Storion has locations in Alpharetta, Georgia and Wilmington, Massachusetts. Learn more at storion.com.