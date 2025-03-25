Natixis Selects ActiveViam's Flagship Product, Atoti, as Their Real Time Front-Office Risk and P&L Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ActiveViam, a global provider of advanced data analytics and decision-making solutions for the Financial Services industry, announced today that Natixis CIB, a subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France, has selected Atoti, ActiveViam's flagship product, as their real-time Front-Office Risk and P&L Data consolidation and visualization layer. Initially the solution will be deployed to the FX and Interest Rate desks followed by a rapid rollout to other business lines including Credit and Equities.

Implementing Atoti will allow the trading desks to leverage on flexibility and scalability, to improve their consolidated risks and P&L intraday, in real time, and in a way that will futureproof the business.

Management will have better interactive analytical views with full drill-down capabilities to the trade level.

The real-time and multi-dimensional architecture of Atoti, together with its library of dynamic financial functions will deliver:

Consolidated risk positions intraday from various risk engines

Single currency risk conversion

On-the-fly re-bucketing

Trade level granularity

Intraday P&L estimation using Taylor expansion with real-time market data connections

Risk explainers

Limit monitoring in real time

Cash position monitoring in real time

Natixis CIB Global Co-Heads of Macro, Pascal Amiel and Valery Gombert said: “We already knew Atoti technology and decided to run a three-month proof of concept with the latest version to confirm its ability to support our business requirements, volumes, and strategic objectives. The result of this POC was conclusive and we decided on ActiveViam.”

Shelley Magee, CEO of ActiveViam added “With Natixis CIB extending its relationship with us, it is testimony to ActiveViam’s financial expertise combined with Atoti’s unique technology and recent innovations to deliver a ‘must-have’ Front Office and Risk real-time consolidation layer.”

About ActiveViam

ActiveViam is a fast-growing financial data analytics solution provider.

Built for and trusted by leading financial institutions, ActiveViam delivers active intelligence for complex financial analytics.

It combines unrivalled technology, continuous innovation and exceptional people to unlock the power of real-time and granular data at scale.

Designed as a high-performance semantic layer, ActiveViam’s flagship product Atoti, allows clients to implement built-in front office and risk business solutions while accessing customizable technology.

ActiveViam is present in the world’s leading financial marketplaces: London, New York, Singapore, Sydney, Hong Kong, Paris and Frankfurt.

For more information, please visit activeviam.com or follow on LinkedIn.