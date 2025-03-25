College Basketball Crown Launches First-of-its Kind NIL Endorsement Opportunity for Postseason Competition

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The College Basketball Crown today announced a first-of-its-kind Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) endorsement opportunity for a postseason college basketball tournament with the launch of the Vivid Seats Ambassador Program. Presented by Vivid Seats, a leading online ticket marketplace and the tournament’s Official Ticketing Provider, this groundbreaking NIL initiative will award student-athletes from the tournament’s top four finishing teams with brand ambassador endorsement deals on behalf of Vivid Seats. The innovative program was made possible through the tournament’s strategic relationship with Vivid Seats, which was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, and further underscores the event’s commitment to enhancing the postseason experience for college basketball.

Launched by FOX Sports and AEG, the College Basketball Crown is a premier postseason college basketball tournament taking place from March 31 to April 6, 2025, in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena and airing on FOX and FS1. The tournament will feature 16 elite teams from conferences including the Big Ten, Big 12 and BIG EAST, along with additional at-large participants.

“We’re thrilled to pioneer this new chapter in collegiate athletics,” said Geoff Lester, Vivid Seats Chief Commercial Officer. “At Vivid Seats, our business revolves around seamlessly connecting fans to the live events they love. This unique NIL ambassador program is a natural extension of that mission—empowering student-athletes to inspire fans, elevate their brands, and ultimately bring audiences closer to the moments that matter most, both on and off the court.”

The Vivid Seats Ambassador Program offers $500,000 in NIL brand ambassador deals, rewarding the top four teams:

Champion (Primary Ambassador Team): $300,000 NIL package

$300,000 NIL package Runner-up (Secondary Ambassador Team): $100,000 NIL package

$100,000 NIL package Semifinalists (Third and fourth Ambassador Team who do not advance to finals): $50,000 NIL package each

Participating student-athletes will engage as brand ambassadors on behalf of Vivid Seats. Athletes from qualifying teams will have opportunities to leverage their name, image, and likeness through various marketing campaigns, including social media activations and more.

“This initiative represents an innovative shift in college basketball's postseason landscape,” said Jordan Bazant, Executive Vice President, FOX Sports, and board member of the College Basketball Crown. “It not only enhances competition, but also underscores our commitment to supporting student-athletes by unlocking new commercial opportunities.”

Enthusiast Sports & Entertainment, Inc. will facilitate the Vivid Seats Ambassador Program, managing all aspects of the athlete-related NIL contracts and promotional activities associated with the program.

“We have been strategically aligned with Vivid Seats from day one on enhancing the postseason college basketball experience,” said Nick Baker, President and COO of AEG Global Partnerships and board member of the College Basketball Crown. “This groundbreaking initiative is the perfect representation of that shared vision, and we’re proud to see it come to life at the inaugural College Basketball Crown.”

