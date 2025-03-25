Everfox Announces Strategic Partnership with Palantir to Enhance Joint Command and Control Capabilities

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everfox, a leader in cross-domain technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), a pioneer in data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), aimed at supporting customers operating software solutions in classified network environments, including software solutions for joint and integrated command and control.

Utilizing approved data transformation formats, this partnership—already tested and deployed with existing customers—will now extend to additional clients with complex network and operational environment needs. By applying Everfox’s robust cross-domain solutions to Palantir’s AI capabilities, warfighters can rapidly process, decide and react to real-time intelligence streamed from multiple sensors, platforms, and networks, providing a comprehensive and unified data environment across domains.

Everfox will also utilize Palantir’s Mission Manager in conjunction with its own cross-domain solutions. This empowers customers to efficiently field, manage, and maintain their commercial, open source and government off-the-shelf software (GOTS) baselines across complex classified networks. Built on commercial industry best practices and government standards, Mission Manager offers a secure and automated software infrastructure, delivering rapid fielding and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) support models to any tactical and classified network environment. This suite of capabilities heralds a new era of software agility and reliability, bringing commercial software best practices to customers operating within the most complex and secure classified network environments.

“Joint command and control are crucial for the U.S. to keep pace with the volume and complexity of data in modern warfare. Access to this data is often the difference between mission success and failure,” said Sean Berg, CEO of Everfox. “Working with Palantir Technologies, we can better support our customers through innovative and highly secure cross-domain technology solutions.”

“We’re proud to partner with Everfox to enhance the warfighter mission,” said Akash Jain, President of Palantir USG. “Our combined efforts will provide our customers with transformative operational efficiency, ensuring they remain at the forefront of technological advancements in defense.”

Everfox and Palantir Technologies underscore a shared commitment to advancing national security through innovation. By combining their respective strengths, the two companies will deliver transformative solutions that will empower the warfighters with the necessary tools to maintain a strategic advantage on the battlefield.

About Everfox

Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, has been defending the world’s most critical data and networks against the most complex cyber threats imaginable for more than 25 years. As trailblazers in defense-grade, high-assurance cybersecurity, Everfox has led the way in delivering and developing innovative cybersecurity technology. Headquartered in Herndon, VA, Everfox’s suite of cross-domain, threat protection, and insider risk solutions empower governments and enterprise organizations to use data safely - wherever and however their people need it. Learn more: www.everfox.com.