Barnes & Thornburg Chooses Everlaw as Strategic Technology Partner for Ediscovery

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everlaw, the leading cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, is proud to announce that it has been selected by Barnes & Thornburg LLP, the distinguished Am Law 100 firm, to expand the firm’s ediscovery capabilities in support of clients worldwide in a multi-year agreement.

This partnership reflects Barnes & Thornburg’s significant investment in AI and cutting-edge technology, positioning us to better serve our clients and achieve even greater success in the future. Share

With a powerhouse team of more than 800 attorneys and other legal professionals, Barnes & Thornburg is one of the largest law firms in the U.S. Everlaw is consistently ranked the #1 ediscovery software platform globally.

“After working with Everlaw for years, we’re expanding our strategic technology partnership to align with our firm’s business goals,” said Jared Applegate, Chief Legal Operations Officer, Barnes & Thornburg. “Everlaw’s innovative approach and shared values support our commitment to delivering exceptional legal services. This partnership reflects Barnes & Thornburg’s significant investment in artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technology, positioning us to better serve our clients and achieve even greater success in the future."

Key reasons why Barnes & Thornburg selected Everlaw as its strategic technology partner include:

Future-Ready Platform : Everlaw’s cloud-native platform provides a powerful yet easy-to-use experience and the ability to handle the most complex cases. Monthly feature updates ensure the firm stays ahead of evolving data challenges and advancements in AI.

: Everlaw’s cloud-native platform provides a powerful yet easy-to-use experience and the ability to handle the most complex cases. Monthly feature updates ensure the firm stays ahead of evolving data challenges and advancements in AI. Optimized Workflows : Everlaw’s architecture is designed to streamline every aspect of casework—from data ingestion to project management and trial preparation—aligning with Barnes & Thornburg’s commitment to maximizing productivity and driving continuous improvement.

: Everlaw’s architecture is designed to streamline every aspect of casework—from data ingestion to project management and trial preparation—aligning with Barnes & Thornburg’s commitment to maximizing productivity and driving continuous improvement. Industry’s Top Customer Support: Partnering with Everlaw means access to its unlimited free customer support program with expert technical assistance.

“As a visionary law firm, Barnes & Thornburg sees that investing in technology better enables its talented legal team to keep them a step ahead of the competition and deliver winning outcomes for clients,” said Everlaw Founder and CEO AJ Shankar. “We’re proud to support such a forward-thinking firm.”

About Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Barnes & Thornburg is a full-service law firm with a reputation for delivering innovative, client-focused legal solutions. With over 800 attorneys and other legal professionals across 23 offices, the firm provides a comprehensive range of services to clients. Known for its deep industry experience, commitment to excellence, and collaborative approach, Barnes & Thornburg partners with clients to address complex legal challenges and achieve their strategic goals. For more information, visit btlaw.com.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth. Follow us on LinkedIn. Learn more at https://www.everlaw.com