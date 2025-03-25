Reply and AWS Announce Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration to Advance Generative AI Innovations, Helping Customers Design, Develop, and Deploy Scalable and Secure AI Applications

TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reply, a global leader in systems integration and consulting, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate innovation in Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI). This collaboration will enable businesses worldwide to harness the power of AI by leveraging advanced cloud infrastructure and AI-driven capabilities. Together, Reply, with its companies Data Reply and Storm Reply, and AWS aim to create vertical solutions that increase process efficiency and boost productivity, and build specialized GenAI offerings spanning various industries and use cases.

The collaboration builds on a long-standing relationship between Reply and AWS. Over the years, Reply has been at the forefront of AI innovation with AWS, achieving the AWS Machine Learning Competency in 2020, gaining preview access to Amazon Bedrock in 2023, and being one of the first companies worldwide to earn the AWS Generative AI Competency in 2024.

“We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with AWS to explore the full potential of Generative AI,” said Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply. “Our combined efforts will merge advanced AWS technology with Reply’s AI expertise to deliver transformative solutions for our clients. This collaboration not only reflects our dedication to innovation but also our commitment to helping organizations stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

With this collaboration, Reply will enable its customers to efficiently adopt AWS, embracing AI at scale with a secure and streamlined approach. The Reply’s companies, Data Reply and Storm Reply, will deploy the advanced AI and machine learning services of AWS, including Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock, and Amazon Q, to design, develop, and deploy scalable and secure Generative AI applications for diverse use cases, including software engineering optimization, hyper-personalized customer experiences, operational efficiency, intelligent cost optimization, AI-driven operations, and sales and marketing automation.

As part of the agreement, Data Reply and Storm Reply will gain access to specialized training and resources. This initiative will empower them to deliver tailored AI solutions for clients across markets, with a specific focus on Automotive, FSI and Energy.

Reply’s expertise in AI is exemplified through several solutions, addressing concrete business challenges across various domains, including knowledge management, software development, customer engagement, supply chain optimization, security, and social media management. These solutions leverage advanced GenAI Agentic capabilities to deliver valuable results, such as:

enhancing decision-making processes by enabling AI systems to intelligently integrate and analyze data from multiple knowledge sources for deeper insights.

optimizing enterprise operations by seamlessly integrating AI with core business systems, enabling automated data processing in areas such as human resources, finance, supply chain management, and customer service to improve efficiency and streamline workflows.

advancing market intelligence with AI-driven solutions that autonomously gather, analyze, and synthesize real-time market data into actionable insights, enabling businesses to stay ahead in dynamic markets.

Reply’s expertise translates into practical use cases for customers worldwide. For example, Storm Reply has partnered with Audi to enhance internal documentation processes using a RAG-based AI chatbot, streamlining document management and retrieval while improving operational efficiency. Additionally, Il Sole 24 Ore, one of Italy’s leading publishing groups, collaborated with Storm Reply and AWS to transform its renowned "L’Esperto Risponde" service using Generative AI. This solution, powered by Amazon Bedrock, enables experts to interact seamlessly with a knowledge base of over 130,000 documents, automating draft responses while maintaining high accuracy and significantly reducing response times.

As part of its continuous effort to push the boundaries of AI, Reply is also developing GenAI solutions leveraging Anthropic's Claude models on AWS. Anthropic's Claude models provide safe and reliable outputs aligned with user prompts, avoiding harmful activities. These models are integrated into Amazon Bedrock for secure data access. By combining Anthropic's Claude powerful models, AWS’s secure infrastructure, and Reply’s AI expertise, customers can benefit from unprecedented value.

"We're excited to bring advanced AI technologies and cloud capabilities to our expanded relationship with Reply. Together, we look forward to providing customers with choice, flexibility, and security when building and scaling with generative AI on AWS," said Antonio Alonso Lopez, Director of Partner Management for EMEA at Amazon Web Services. "Reply's deep technical expertise will help customers swiftly and responsibly deploy AI-powered applications that drive business transformation and accelerate innovation across multiple industries."

The collaboration aligns with Reply’s mission to remain at the forefront of AI innovation and digital transformation. As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Reply’s companies specialized in AWS technologies – Airwalk Reply, Comsysto Reply, Concept Reply, Data Reply, Discovery Reply, Retail Reply, Sense Reply, and Storm Reply – continue to deliver customized solutions and services that leverage AWS technologies to address clients’ unique challenges and drive substantial business outcomes.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialized companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com