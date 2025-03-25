Datavault AI Licenses Patented ADIO Technology to NYIAX, Ushering in a New Era of Ultrasonic Advertising

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT), a leader in AI-driven data valuation and monetization, today announced a strategic licensing agreement with NYIAX, the Nasdaq-powered trading platform. This agreement integrates Datavault AI’s patented ADIO® technology into NYIAX’s cutting-edge advertising exchange, creating one of the world’s first fully functional ultrasonic advertising platforms. Technical integration is expected to be completed in Q2 2025, with combined product offerings available for customer deployments in 2H 2025.

This pioneering collaboration leverages ADIO’s unique capability to deliver data over sound, introducing a novel advertising category that seamlessly engages both venue-based and broadcast audiences. By embedding inaudible data within audio streams, ADIO-powered advertisements reach consumers in stadiums, theaters, retail spaces, and across broadcast networks, all while maintaining strict privacy protections.

Revolutionizing Digital Advertising with Privacy-First Innovation

“This agreement with NYIAX strengthens our core mission of expanding the Information Data Exchange® (IDE) while simultaneously introducing a transformative, licensing-based revenue stream for Datavault AI,” said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. “By entrusting NYIAX with the commercialization of ADIO technology, we empower advertisers to tap into a medium that seamlessly bridges digital and physical experiences, offering unparalleled reach, security, and efficiency.”

Through this exclusive licensing deal, Datavault AI provides NYIAX with cyber-secure, patent-protected ADIO technology, enabling advertisers to purchase ultrasonic ad inventory as easily as traditional digital formats. Integrated with NYIAX’s blockchain-backed platform, ADIO represents a paradigm shift away from outdated cookie-based advertising models. Instead, it prioritizes consumer privacy, autonomy and security by eliminating intrusive tracking methods and delivering targeted content through sound.

The integration of ADIO into NYIAX’s platform provides advertisers with a frictionless way to list, price, and trade ultrasonic ad inventory with the same efficiency and transparency as other media assets. For brands, ADIO delivers a game-changing opportunity to connect with consumers in real-time, in highly targeted environments, without compromising privacy.

“Authenticated scalability and direct consumer engagement are no longer optional for brands seeking competitive differentiation,” said Joseph Stonbely II, Founder & Executive Producer of Mission: IGNITION (inc.) “We’ve long considered the NYIAX platform our most essential front-line resource for delivering meaningful, value-engineered brand experiences with partners like Marriott Bonvoy and LVMH. The addition of Datavault AI now brings full-circle capabilities to engage consumers with relevance and impact — in-venue, on-site, and in the critical real-time moment.”

This next-generation solution is further strengthened by Datavault AI’s suite of AI-driven financial analytics tools—DataScore®, DataValue®, and DataBank®—which provide real-time pricing, valuation, and liquidity management, ensuring secure transactions within an immutable blockchain environment.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating on an exclusive basis with Datavault AI to scale ADIO — introducing another future-forward advertising and customer engagement solution to the industry,” said Teri Gallo, CEO of NYIAX. “As brands seek deeper, more personalized connections with consumers, ADIO delivers a powerful new channel for promotions, brand messaging, and infotainment—right in the moment of opportunity. For venues, it unlocks fresh revenue streams while transforming how they engage their audiences. This is an incredibly transformative and additive layer to the broader investments marketers are already making in retail media and omnichannel strategies. It’s just the beginning of what NYIAX is bringing to the future of media and marketing.”

Mission: IGNITION (Inc)

With over $285 million in certified media billings and brokerage, Mission: IGNITION (inc.) delivers non-traditional media campaign management, live event and spectacle conceptualization, and digital media display restructuring. All services are fully executed by our award-winning in-house team, operating out of Times Square, Englewood Cliffs, and Las Vegas. Specializing in launching new brands into market, Mission: IGNITION provides an impact agency model—offering customized success mapping for multinational corporations, major ad firms, independent businesses, and startups. In select cases, Mission: IGNITION also acts as a strategic financial investor. Founded in 2021, Mission: IGNITION is the legacy entity to TSQ Worldwide, which was wholly acquired by Peter Holt in 2017.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI1 (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI experience, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

About NYIAX

NYIAX operates a NASDAQ-integrated trading platform that enables trading of long-term media contracts. Using patented blockchain-powered technology, the platform brings financial market standards to advertising transactions, improving transparency and automation.

Built on the NASDAQ Financial Framework, NYIAX provides an exchange where advertisers and media owners negotiate, secure and reconcile future advertising contracts with the efficiency and compliance of financial instruments. Learn more here.

1 Formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc.