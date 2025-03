Seven Seas Water Group y la APUA entregan la desalinizadora de Ffryes Beach en tiempo récord

Left to right: John Bradshaw, General Manager APUA, Hon. Melford Nicholas, Minister of Public Utilities, H.E. Sir Rodney Williams, Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda, Erik Arfalk, SVP Business Development SSWG, Tabitha Snowbarger, Antigua and Barbuda Country Officer, U.S. Embassy, John Maginley, SSWG Local Business Advisor, Dan Kennedy, Chief Operating Officer SSWG