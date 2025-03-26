SAN DIEGO & CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience), a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines, announced today the next phase of its growth in the Cincinnati region. The company is bolstering its presence in West Chester, Ohio, while also expanding operations in Blue Ash, Ohio. This expansion plans to add 200 new jobs to the local economy.

Resilience and JobsOhio Announce Continued Partnership and Expansion in Blue Ash, Ohio and further development of Resilience’s Cincinnati presence including a new campus and growth nearing 1000 employees. Share

The planned expansion into the 190,000 sq ft Blue Ash location will add additional highly automated Device Assembly and Packaging capabilities for DP (Drug Product) filled at the West Chester location. Additionally, the Blue Ash location will add significant cold and ambient storage capacity to support both locations. Resilience is anticipating that the Cincinnati workforce will grow to nearly 1,000 workers, marking a significant milestone in its rapid growth since Resilience acquired the site two years ago. This achievement is the result of continued collaboration with REDI Cincinnati and JobsOhio.

“We are excited to continue our successful partnership with JobsOhio and REDI Cincinnati, as we reach new milestones in expanding our capabilities and impact,” says William Marth, RPh., MBA, President and CEO of Resilience. “Since our inception, we’ve worked tirelessly to build a resilient future—and we’re excited to announce this recent growth, which enhances our expanding drug product manufacturing capabilities in Ohio. We are deeply grateful for the ongoing collaboration and support of our amazing team, partners, and customers as we take this next step in our journey.”

“Since joining the Ohio life sciences community, Resilience has experienced tremendous growth,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “A leader in the pharmaceutical industry, Resilience, is working closely with the JobsOhio Talent team on an innovative program that will meet company needs for strengthening a pipeline of skilled technician specialists while attracting highly skilled industry talent.”

Together with partners at REDI Cincinnati and Ohio Life Sciences (OLS), JobsOhio’s Talent Acquisition Services team is leading a strategy to develop a biomanufacturing training program to help fill technician roles at Resilience and other pharmaceutical industry leaders in Southwest Ohio. By sharing curriculum, best practices, and ecosystem relationships, REDI, OLS and JobsOhio are enabling a robust pipeline of talent for Ohio’s life science employers. JobsOhio will also assist Resilience in attracting out-of-state talent.

Kimm Lauterbach, President and CEO of REDI Cincinnati, commented, “Resilience’s second expansion and its approach to 1,000 local jobs underscores why the Cincinnati region is a hub for leading life sciences organizations, including biotech, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. The life sciences sector contributes $6.8 billion to the region’s gross product (GRP) and employs over 20,000 people, highlighting its critical role in our region’s diverse economy.”

“The continued investment by Resilience cements West Chester as a powerhouse for advanced manufacturing and biomedical research,” said West Chester Township's Economic Development Manager Michelle Cone. “With over 3,500 businesses and a thriving healthcare and manufacturing sector, we’ve built a community that fuels innovation, growth, and opportunity. Resilience’s expansion is a big win—not just for West Chester, but for the entire region. We’re proud to support their mission and excited for the impact this will have locally and nationally.”

Blue Ash also welcomes this expansion. “Blue Ash is thrilled to add Resilience to its robust portfolio of life sciences companies. We sincerely appreciate the work of REDI Cincinnati and JobsOhio that actively seeks to grow the bio health cluster in this region. It is a testament to our community and its leaders that Blue Ash remains prepared to support the fast-paced growth of an industry leader like Resilience.” Dan Johnson, Economic Development Director, Blue Ash.

Resilience previously announced 440 new jobs with an associated annual payroll of nearly $29 million in collaboration with REDI Cincinnati and JobsOhio, over a three-year period, in 2023. The new facility will mark a significant step in its ability to deliver top-tier contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services to partners and customers in the pharma and biotechnology markets. While building a pipeline of local talent in the area, the new site will provide jobs in operations, quality, regulatory and manufacturing.

About Resilience

Resilience is a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines. Founded in 2020, the company is building a sustainable network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions to ensure the treatments of today and tomorrow can be made quickly, safely, and at scale. By continuously advancing the science of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development, Resilience seeks to free its partners to focus on the discoveries that improve patients’ lives and protect biopharmaceutical supply chains against future disruptions. For more information, visit https://resilience.com/ and follow us on social media: @IncResilience on X and Resilience on LinkedIn.

About REDI Cincinnati

The Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Cincinnati is the first point-of-contact for companies locating or growing in the 15-county region at the heart of southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky, and southeast Indiana. REDI Cincinnati is supported by top business leaders and community partners and staffed by a team of economic development experts who are uniting the Cincinnati region to compete globally. The future is bright, and we’re building it, right now. Join us at REDICincinnati.com.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio’s private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.